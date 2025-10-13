October 13, 2025 5:54 PM हिंदी

Odisha women panel visits Bengal's Durgapur to meet gang rape victim

Bhubaneswar, Oct 13 (IANS) A three-member team of the Odisha State Commission for Women led by Chairperson Sovana Mohanty, on Monday, visited Durgapur in West Bengal to enquire about the health condition of the Odia medical student, who was gangraped by miscreants in the neighbouring state last week.

"In view of the gang rape of a girl from Jaleswar, we (Odisha State Commission for Women) are leaving for the Durgapur Medical College and Hospital to meet the victim and enquire about her health condition. We will also speak with the girl's family members. The team will hold discussions with the local police administration and the West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar to ascertain whether the investigation is being conducted properly. We will later submit our report to the Odisha government," Mohanty said.

Meanwhile, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, have criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "girls should not be allowed to go out at night" remarks over the alleged gang rape of the medical girl student, who hails from Jelaswar area of Odisha.

Taking to her official X account, Deputy CM Parida termed CM Banerjee's statement as 'disappointing' and an 'insult' to women across the country.

"A woman leader like Mamata Banerjee, identified as 'Didi', and a female Chief Minister, has disappointed women with her statement, "Girls should not go out at night"."

"This statement by the West Bengal Chief Minister has not only shocked and insulted me, but 4.90 crore lakh women of West Bengal," Deputy CM Parida said.

"Instead of ensuring justice for the rape victim, the West Bengal Chief Minister has no right to promote gender-based discrimination or question the rights of women and girls," she added.

"And if she (Mamata Banerjee) has no sympathy for the victim, as she is an Odia girl, then let the Odisha government be informed of this in writing. We are fully capable of protecting our children even in your state. Such a lack of shame is utterly deplorable. If girls cannot expect sympathy, safety, and justice from a woman Chief minister, then whom should they appeal to?" she said.

According to reports, the victim, a second-year medical student of a private medical college and hospital in West Burdwan district's Durgapur of West Bengal, had gone outside the college campus with a male friend for dinner last Friday night when a group of young men on motorcycles began stalking them and making objectionable remarks at them.

The accused men allegedly chased away the male friend, dragged the medical student to a forested area behind the campus, and gang-raped her.

They also snatched the victim's mobile phone and threw it away.

--IANS

gyan/khz

