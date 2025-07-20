July 20, 2025 3:06 PM हिंदी

Odisha minor girl who set ablaze airlifted to AIIMS Delhi

Odisha minor girl set ablaze airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for advanced medical care

Bhubaneswar, July 20 (IANS) A minor girl from Odisha's Puri district, who sustained 70 per cent burn injuries after being set ablaze by three unidentified assailants, is being airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for advanced treatment.

Officials confirmed on Sunday that her condition, while still critical, has stabilised enough for the transfer.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr Asutosh Biswas said, "The girl's condition is now stable enough for transfer. A special flight has been arranged, and AIIMS Delhi has been informed."

The shocking incident occurred on July 19 in Balanga, Puri.

According to the family, the girl was attacked near a river embankment, where miscreants allegedly poured petrol and kerosene on her and set her on fire.

Miraculously, she managed to find refuge at a nearby house, from where villagers rushed her to the Pipili Community Health Centre.

She was later referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar due to the severity of her injuries.

The heinous crime has prompted swift police action. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, led by Balanga IIC Shri Dibya Ranjan Panda.

The team is under instructions to expedite the investigation and identify the attackers. Scientific teams, including K9 units, have combed the crime scene, while senior police officials are monitoring the investigation closely.

Police have registered a case under Malanga PS Case No. 162/2025, invoking sections 127(2), 109, 123, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Odisha Police have assured stringent action and vowed justice for the survivor.

The attack has sparked public outrage, with calls for urgent reforms in women's safety and swift punishment for the culprits.

This case comes just days after a 20-year-old college student died after setting herself ablaze over alleged inaction on her sexual harassment complaint against the Head of Department (HoD) of her college.

The second-year Integrated B.Ed student from Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore had suffered 95 per cent burns after immolating herself. She succumbed to her injuries on July 14 at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, sparking widespread outrage and political condemnation across the state.

--IANS

sd/dpb

