Odisha: Angul lemons exported to US, farmers reap higher profits

Angul, Aug 26 (IANS) It may sound surprising, but lemons from Odisha’s Angul (also known as Anugul) district have made their way to the United States. Nearly one lakh lemons have been exported to the US in three phases this month. What once sold for just 20 to 30 paisa a piece in the local market is now fetching farmers Rs 1 per piece, thanks to the support of the ORMAS (Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society).

The demand for Angul lemons is rising in international markets, particularly in the US and the UK. This month alone, three consignments carrying around one lakh lemons were dispatched to the US from Ogi village under Chhendipada block. The export was facilitated by the ORMAS in collaboration with the farmer-producer company “Cropify,” based in Jarapada.

According to ORMAS officials, the first shipment of 26,000 lemons was sent on August 7. Earlier, farmers struggled to get fair prices, often selling 100 lemons to traders for just Rs 20–30. Now, the farmer-producer company is procuring lemons at Rs 100 per hundred, ensuring farmers earn three to four times more than before.

Apart from whole lemons, value-added products such as juices, pickles, and squashes are also being prepared for wider markets. Farmers say the initiative has brought them much-needed relief and motivation to continue lemon cultivation on a larger scale.

Bipin Sahu, a lemon farmer, told IANS: "Earlier, I could hardly earn Rs 20,000–30,000 a year from selling lemons. This year, I was even planning to cut down my lemon trees and shift to other crops. But after selling lemons with ORMAS’ support, I am hopeful of making good profits. Earlier, due to poor prices in the market, we often left lemons unharvested. Now, that will no longer happen."

Another farmer, Tunia Sahu, said: “Previously, traders paid us only 20 paise per lemon. Since the harvesting cost was higher—around Rs 6 per sack—we had stopped plucking lemons. But now, with the government ensuring Rs 1 per lemon, we are very happy. We have also demanded that in the future, lemons should be procured at Rs 1.50 each.”

ORMAS Deputy CEO Biman Mal said: "We are exporting lemons and farmers are getting a lot of benefits, as they are receiving higher prices. Around 30,000–40,000 lemons have been exported recently. We are also preparing lemon juice, khatta, and many more products."

