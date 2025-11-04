November 04, 2025 12:17 PM हिंदी

NZ's Seifert ruled out of West Indies T20Is, Hay called in as replacement

Christchurch, Nov 4 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies with a broken finger, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday.

The five-match T20I series between the New Zealand and West Indies begins on Wednesday at Eden Park in Auckland.

"Seifert retired hurt after being hit on the finger while batting for Northern Districts in Monday's Ford Trophy match against the Wellington Firebirds, and a subsequent x-ray revealed a fracture to the right index finger," NZC said in a statement.

Head coach Rob Walter said it was disappointing to lose Seifert on the eve of another important series.

“We’re all feeling for Tim. He’s a key member of this T20 unit given his power at the top of the order and his role as keeper, so he’ll be missed over the next five matches.

“He showed in the recent T20 series’ that he’s building up to top form, so it’s disappointing that that has been halted as we continue to prepare for a pinnacle event.

“We’re hoping Tim’s recovery will be quick and he’ll be back on the park as soon as possible," said Walter.

NZC said that Mitch Hay has been called in to the squad as Seifert’s replacement and assembled with the team on Monday night.

Hay has featured in 11 T20 internationals for the New Zealand since making his debut against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in November last year and holds the world record for the most dismissals (6) in an innings in T20 international cricket.

Walter said Hay was a ready and able replacement for Seifert. "Mitch has shown in his international opportunities so far that he’s a top-quality wicketkeeper batter and is more than capable of contributing at this level.

"We’re lucky to be able call on another player of his ability which shows the level of depth we currently have in the T20 format."

--IANS

bc/

