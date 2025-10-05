October 05, 2025 11:01 AM हिंदी

NSE reduces lot sizes for Nifty 50, other index derivatives from Oct 28

NSE reduces lot sizes for Nifty 50, other index derivatives from Oct 28

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced that it will revise market lot sizes for four major index futures and options contracts, including Nifty 50, effective from October 28.

The lot size for the Nifty 50 index has been reduced from 75 to 65, and the Nifty Bank lot size has been cut from 35 to 30, according to an official statement.

The Nifty Financial Services lot size is now 60, down from 65, while the Nifty Mid Select index has been reduced from 140 to 120. The market lot of derivative contracts for the Nifty Next 50 Index was kept unchanged.

Investors can continue to trade with current lot sizes until the December 30, 2025 expiry, after which all new contracts of any maturity will follow the revised, smaller lot sizes.

"Members are advised to inform their clients who have positions or take any new positions in the quarterly and half-yearly contracts of the upcoming revision in lot size on the below-mentioned dates," NSE said.

The current lot size for Nifty’s weekly and monthly contracts will expire on December 23, while the monthly Nifty and Bank Nifty contracts will expire on December 30. All new contracts after these dates will adhere to the revised sizes.

The NSE revises lot sizes of futures & options contracts primarily to keep the contract value within a standard range and to keep the contracts affordable and standardised.

Traders do not have to pay the full value of the contract upfront, as derivatives are leveraged instruments, but their lot size determines the participants' exposure and the margin required.

Lot size revisions are undertaken by stock exchanges to enhance market efficiency and liquidity, as well as to ensure that contracts are more appealing to a broader range of market participants.

--IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

Anita Hassanandani says son Aaravv proudly flaunts her ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’ trophy

Anita Hassanandani says son Aaravv proudly flaunts her ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’ trophy

Soha Ali Khan’s birthday was all about ‘cake, calm and lot of love’

Soha Ali Khan’s birthday was all about ‘cake, calm and lot of love’

Swadeshi campaigns to help domestic textiles demand reach $250 billion by 2030

Swadeshi campaigns to help domestic textiles demand reach $250 billion by 2030

Lily James makes scents for each character she plays

Lily James makes scents for each character she plays

SIR in Bengal: ECI team to review complaints on BLO selection anomalies

SIR in Bengal: ECI team to review complaints on BLO selection anomalies

Triptii Dimri relives magic of ‘Bulbbul’ with a sprinkle of nostalgia

Triptii Dimri relives magic of ‘Bulbbul’ with a sprinkle of nostalgia

'Kabhi Haar Mat Mano': German para athlete Maximilian's lotus-inspired headband pays tribute to India

'Kabhi Haar Mat Mano': German para athlete Maximilian's lotus-inspired headband pays tribute to India

NSE reduces lot sizes for Nifty 50, other index derivatives from Oct 28

NSE reduces lot sizes for Nifty 50, other index derivatives from Oct 28

Foreign currency smuggling cases jump over tenfold in 4 years in S. Korea

Foreign currency smuggling cases jump over tenfold in 4 years in S. Korea

Boney Kapoor shares emotional picture with ‘precious daughter’ Anshula Kapoor

Boney Kapoor shares emotional picture with ‘precious daughter’ Anshula Kapoor