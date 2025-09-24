September 24, 2025 3:33 PM हिंदी

NPCI enables UPI acceptance across Qatar in tie-up with Qatar National Bank

NPCI enables UPI acceptance across Qatar in tie-up with Qatar National Bank

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), a subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India, on Wednesday said that it has enabled the acceptance of QR code-based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) across Qatar in partnership with Qatar National Bank (QNB).

This move will allow Indian travellers to carry out UPI payments seamlessly at major tourist attractions and Qatar Duty Free outlets, which is the first merchant to go live on UPI.

The service becomes accessible via point-of-sale (POS) terminals for merchants acquired by QNB, a leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa and powered by NETSTARS’ payment solution, a Japanese payment gateway provider.

Indians are the second largest group of international visitors to Qatar.

This partnership will help them to make real-time transactions across the country, limiting the need to carry cash and currency exchange.

"We aim to enhance the acceptance of UPI globally and create a truly interoperable global payment network. The partnership with QNB is a step towards this journey. It will help millions of Indian travellers make seamless, secure digital transactions and reduce their dependence on cash," said Ritesh Shukla, MD and CEO, NPCI International.

As UPI makes its mark, we are focussed on driving interoperability and making cross-border payment experiences hassle-free for users, he added.

The acceptance of UPI in Qatar promotes interoperability and expands UPI's global reach.

Moreover, it is expected to benefit Qatar's retail and tourism sectors as UPI acceptance will increase transaction volumes of merchants acquired by QNB. This will further help them in scaling their business while offering convenience to customers.

Yousef Mahmoud Al-Neama, Group Chief Business Officer, QNB, said, “We are excited to introduce UPI in Qatar and proud to be at the forefront of innovating the payment landscape."

This milestone not only enhances the convenience for Indian travellers but also brings significant benefits to the Qatari market by promoting cashless transactions, boosting retail and tourist sectors, and strengthening interoperability in the payments ecosystem, he added.

The partnership strengthens India's digital payment footprint while offering a seamless and secure payment experience for Indian travellers in Qatar.

“We are honoured to be part of this strategic partnership and milestone, enabling UPI for the first time in Qatar together with NPCI International, Qatar Airways Group and Qatar National Bank," said Tsuyoshi Ri, Representative Director and CEO of NETSTARS Co., Ltd.

--IANS

aps/rad

LATEST NEWS

Aamir Khan reveals he and Salman Khan first really connected during his divorce from Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan reveals he and Salman Khan first really connected during his divorce from Reena Dutta

Mouni Roy shares glimpses of her luxurious Italy trip

Mouni Roy shares glimpses of her luxurious Italy trip

VMS TMT’s shares slip 5 pc to lower circuit on market debut

VMS TMT’s shares slip 5 pc to lower circuit on market debut

Kamal Haasan commends Mohanlal on being conferred with India’s highest award in cinema

Kamal Haasan commends Mohanlal on being conferred with India’s highest award in cinema

This is not an Indian side that teams can easily scare away, says Sushma ahead of ODI WC

This is not an Indian side that teams can easily scare away, says Sushma ahead of ODI WC

Ammy Virk says ‘Godday Godday Chaa 2’ delivers strong social message packed with humour

Ammy Virk says ‘Godday Godday Chaa 2’ delivers strong social message packed with humour

Actors Manikandan, S J Suryah, Sai Pallavi among those chosen for TN govt's prestigious Kalaimamani awards

Actors Manikandan, S J Suryah, Sai Pallavi among those chosen for TN govt's prestigious Kalaimamani awards

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram flaunt their Navratri vibes in traditional outfits

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram flaunt their Navratri vibes in traditional outfits

Mommy-to-be Parineeti Chopra wishes husband Raghav Chadha on their 2nd wedding anniversary

Parineeti Chopra sends special wish for her husband and 'paglu friend' Raghav Chadha on their wedding anniversary

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaaz Badeshah’s struggles starts talks on life's battles in industry

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaz Badeshah’s struggles starts talks on life's battles in industry