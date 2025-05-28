Now, a gangster film without stunt or action sequences!

Chennai, May 28 (IANS) A gangster film that is silently getting made in Tamil cinema has now caught the attention of film buffs and cinephiles.

The reason? This gangster film, sources say, does not have any action or stunt sequences in it!

Director Prashanth Raman's upcoming gangster film 'Dawood', featuring actor Linga in the lead, will not have any action sequences or stunts like in other gangster films.

Says director Prashanth Raman, "Yes, this is a gangster film that does not have the usual kind of chasing and action sequences. I have crafted this film as a family package by blending situations set on a lighter vein. This will be a gangster film that is sure to give audiences a new experience. It is certain to appeal to contemporary youth."

Sources say that the film is in its final stages of production and that the makers are looking to release the film in theatres soon.

Bankrolled by S. Uma Maheshwari under the banner TURM Production, the film will feature actor Linga, who played pivotal roles in films like 'Parole', 'Udanpal', 'Penguinn' and 'Sethupathi', in the lead. Sara Achaar will make her debut as the lead actress through this film.

Dileep, the younger brother of director A R Murugadoss who is best known for his fantastic performances in films like Vathikuchi and Kaala, has played pivotal role in this film.

Apart from these actors, Radharavi, Sai Deena, Vaiyapuri, Sarath Ravi, Arjay, Abhishek, Anand Nag, Jayakumar, Cheranraj and Saravanan Seelan too have played important roles in the film.

Sarath Vayapathy and Bronden Sushanth have handled the cinematography for this film, which has music by Rakesh Ambikapathy. Lyrics for the songs have been penned by Arun Bharathi.

R. K. Srinath has taken care of the film's editing and Jai Murugan has handled its art direction.

Srikrish has choreographed the dance sequences in the film. The story, screenplay, and dialogues have all been written and directed by director Prashanth Raman.

