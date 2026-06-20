June 20, 2026 11:41 AM हिंदी

Northeast steadily positioning itself as gateway for opportunity and engagement

Northeast steadily positioning itself as gateway for opportunity and engagement

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Twelve years of focused effort have reshaped the development landscape of the northeast and improvements in connectivity, energy, basic services, and livelihoods have worked together to create a stronger and more integrated region, according to an official fact-sheet on Saturday.

Over the past decade, development in the northeast has been supported by a targeted policy architecture.

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) is providing financial assistance to the eight northeast states. This is being done through five Central Sector Schemes. A total of 3,746 projects have been sanctioned. Out of these, 2,730 projects have been completed at an approved cost of over Rs 27,963 crore, the fact-sheet informed.

Policy support and sustained investment have ensured that progress is consistent and visible across sectors. At the same time, this growth has been anchored in balance.

“Development has moved alongside ecological considerations and respect for local communities. This has helped build outcomes that are not only impactful, but also sustainable over the long term. As the region strengthens its links within India and with neighbouring countries, it is opening new avenues for trade, mobility, and cooperation,” the official statement noted.

The Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) represents a major policy intervention aimed at accelerating development through high-impact projects.

It is a 100 per cent centrally funded scheme with an outlay of Rs 6,600 crore for 2022–23 to 2025–26. Forty-eight projects relating to infrastructure, livelihood, social development and filling developmental gaps are under implementation through the PM-DevINE scheme.

Three projects have already been completed, including a Centre of Excellence and Passenger Ropeway Systems.

Road connectivity forms the backbone of mobility in the northeast. The expansion of the National Highways network reflects this shift. The total length has increased from 10,905 km in 2014 to 16,207 km (as of April 1, 2025).

Railways have emerged as a transformative mode of connectivity in the northeast. The scale of expansion is evident in track commissioning. It increased from 333 km during 2009–14 to over 1,900 km during 2014–26.

Moreover, the Act East Policy has been a key pillar of India’s external engagement since 2014. The policy places the northeast at the centre of India’s engagement with Southeast Asia. Over the past decade, the policy has focused on connectivity, trade, cultural linkages, and border infrastructure.

“The northeast is steadily positioning itself as a gateway for opportunity and engagement. Ashtalakshmi today reflects a region that is more connected, more resilient, and better prepared for the future,” said the statement.

—IANS

na/

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