North East's heritage on full display at PM's Mementos e-Auction 2025

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) There is a strong representation of art and culture from the North East in the Prime Minister's Mementos e-Auction 2025 that is offering 1,300 special items gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from across the country, an official said on Thursday.

Representing Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, many of these gifts highlight the region's craft, tradition and cultural pride, the official said in a statement.

The auction, running online at pmmementos.gov.in till October 2, is not just a chance to own national treasures, it is also a way to support the 'Namami Gange' Project, with every bid funding the holy river's conservation effort, the statement said.

At the auction, the Prime Minister's gifts from Nagaland include 'Mithun' -- wooden sculpture of a bull, and a handloom Naga shawl.

The Mithun is carved in bold detail and polished to a sheen, and the sculpture stands as a symbol of wealth and social prestige among the Naga people.

The PM's gift from Meghalaya, which is available in the e-auction is a ship model, which reflects the state's tradition of bamboo and cane craftsmanship.

Built with layered decks and finely engraved patterns, the model ship showcases the region's approach to art: resourceful, hands-on, and imaginative.

It stands as a symbol of aspiration and craftsmanship, turning everyday materials into an intricate, collectible object.

A Muga Silk Angavastra, a Garuda Wall Mask and a traditional Assamese Japi, all both from Assam, are also available in the e-auction.

Woven from bamboo and palm leaves, and decorated with vibrant coloured shapes, the Japi is a rain guard and symbol of honour across Assam.

The golden-hued angavastra, woven from Assam's famous muga silk, illustrates the unique silk tradition of the state.

The Garuda mask comes from Majuli, the world's largest river island and cultural heart of Assam.

The Prime Minister's gift from Sikkim, available in e-action, is a brass sculpture of Lord Buddha, showing him in serene meditation.

From Arunachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister's gift available in e-auction is a Wancho Wooden Craft -- tribal couple, the statement said.

Beautifully carved from wood and set on a single base, this sculpture represents a traditional Wancho couple from Arunachal Pradesh.

