Rahul Gandhi lends support to protesting Noida workers, says pay hike not greed but their right

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) The ongoing protests by the “underpaid” industrial workers in Noida have found support from the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, who termed the demands as “their right and not greed”.

The Congress leader, taking note of the unrest in Noida Phase 2, lent support to their demands and protests, stating that their remuneration was much less than standard levels -- a pain which has only been aggravated by the raging conflict in West Asia.

Hundreds of industrial workers in Noida Phase 2 area took to the streets on Monday, protesting against ‘impractical’ working conditions and demanding a hike in the minimum wages, on the lines of the salary hike in Haryana approved by the respective government. The protests later turned violent, leading to long traffic snarls in the area, while at some places, some vehicles were torched by the protesting workers.

Taking note of violence on Noida streets, Rahul Gandhi said, “What happened yesterday was the final cry of this country's workers - one whose every voice was ignored, who grew weary from endless pleading.”

He argued for commensuration between their salary structure and the "tough realities" of life in a metro city while stressing how their pay structure, purportedly in the range of Rs 12,000, remains grossly insufficient in meeting their monthly expenses.

“Until the salary catches up, this runaway inflation chokes life out of him, drowns him in the depths of debt - that's the truth of "Developed India"?” he said in a post on X.

Drawing a link between the West Asia war and the subsequent impact on workers’ livelihood, he said that it’s the daily wagers who are the worst affected and therefore were ‘justified’ in voicing their demands.

Slamming the government for acting against them, he said, “The worker, who's no part of any war, who didn't craft any policy - he just worked. Quietly. Without complaint. And what does he get for demanding his due? Pressure and oppression.”

He further pledged to stand by every protesting worker, stating that they are the “backbone of the country” but unfortunately have been “reduced to a burden” by the ruling dispensation.

“Noida's worker is demanding ₹20,000. This isn't greed - it's his right, the sole foundation of his life,” he asserted in a post on X.

The Congress leader was also critical of the four labour codes, recently notified by the Central government and claimed that this has only added burden to their lives.

He said the government acted hastily without consultation and implemented 4 Labour Codes starting in November 2025, extending their work hours to 12 hours a day.

--IANS

mr/dpb