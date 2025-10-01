October 01, 2025 3:11 PM हिंदी

No proposal to levy charges on UPI transactions: RBI Governor

No proposal to levy charges on UPI transactions: RBI

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday reiterated that the central bank has no proposal to impose a fee on transactions done through Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The governor's clarification came during his address after the post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

Malhotra stated that he had never said UPI could stay free forever, but he noted that someone needs to bear the costs associated with its functioning.

"What I said was there are costs associated with UPI transactions, and the same need to be paid for by someone," the governor said.

The governor had clarified the same during the previous post-policy conferences.

Earlier in the morning, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data showed that the UPI saw 31 per cent transaction count growth (year-on-year) at 19.63 billion in September.

The transaction amount also rose 21 per cent to Rs 24.90 lakh crore.

Month-wise too, UPI witnessed a growth in transaction amount, from Rs 24.85 lakh crore in August.

Average daily transaction amount in September stood at Rs 82,991 crore, a rise from Rs 80,177 crore in August, the NPCI data showed.

According to data, the UPI recorded 654 million average daily transaction counts in the month, up from 645 million in August.

In August, the UPI transactions had crossed 20 billion for the first time in its history. UPI had earlier achieved a record of crossing 700 million transactions in a single day on August 2.

Meanwhile, the RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent, and stick to the “neutral” policy stance.

A neutral stance finds a delicate balance between containing inflation without impairing growth, so it doesn't call for either stimulation or liquidity restrictions.

The RBI Governor stated that the sharp drop in food prices and the reductions in the GST rate had made the inflation outlook even more benign. As a result, the RBI has changed its average inflation rate forecast from 3.1 per cent in August to 2.6 per cent for 2025–2026.

--IANS

aps/na

LATEST NEWS

Women's World Cup: Molineux returns, no Schutt as Australia elect to bat first against NZ

Women’s WC: Molineux returns, no Schutt as Australia opt to bat first against NZ

Shalini Pandey on her natural approach to acting: 'Feel comfortable in front of the camera'

Shalini Pandey on her natural approach to acting: 'Feel comfortable in front of the camera'

Kapil Dev faces intense backlash over Asia Cup trophy row remarks, branded ‘loose cannon’ by netizens and leaders

Kapil Dev faces intense backlash over Asia Cup trophy row remarks, branded ‘loose cannon’ by netizens and leaders

RBI’s steady and cautious outlook gives confidence to businesses, investors: Industry chambers

RBI’s steady and cautious outlook gives confidence to businesses, investors: Industry chambers

Portions of US govt shuts down, employees on furlough

Portions of US govt shuts down, employees on furlough

Mohanlal releases hair-raising trailer of Pranav Mohanlal's eagerly awaited horror thriller Dies Irae!

Mohanlal releases hair-raising trailer of Pranav Mohanlal's eagerly awaited horror thriller Dies Irae!

No proposal to levy charges on UPI transactions: RBI

No proposal to levy charges on UPI transactions: RBI Governor

A R Rahman gifts music director G V Prakash his beautiful piano for winning the National Award a second time!

A R Rahman gifts music director G V Prakash his beautiful piano for winning the National Award a second time!

Human Rights body slams Yunus for calling Hindu persecution in Bangladesh 'baseless'

Human Rights body slams Yunus for calling Hindu persecution in Bangladesh 'baseless'

Kareena Kapoor share a major throwback from awards' night, reflects on fuss-free fashion days

Kareena Kapoor share a major throwback from awards' night, reflects on fuss-free fashion days