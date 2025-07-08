July 08, 2025 4:05 PM हिंदी

‘No Palm Oil’ label a marketing gimmick, not a health fact: IFBA

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The sudden increase in the use of “No Palm Oil” labels on consumer products is misleading and nothing but a marketing gimmick, the Ind Food and Beverage Association (IFBA) said on Tuesday, raising concerns over the practice.

Despite being consumed in India since the 19th century, palm oil continues to be misunderstood due to selective branding tactics that exploit health-related fears.

Palm oil remains one of the most affordable, versatile, and accessible edible oils widely used by leading global brands for its long shelf life and nutritional stability.

The association raised concerns about the practice where people are making food choices based on social media trends rather than on scientific data.

IFBA advised consumers not to take health advice from influencers who exaggerate false information without having a thorough understanding of nutrition.

According to the association, labels such as "Palm Oil Free" have taken the place of reliable dietary recommendations and are now used as a marketing tactic to play on consumer anxieties, particularly in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry.

“Palm oil has a recognised role in a healthy and balanced diet. Despite this, labels such as ‘No Palm Oil’ mislead consumers by prioritising marketing over science,” said Deepak Jolly, Chairperson of the IFBA, referencing the Ministry of Health’s dietary guidelines.

"These narratives distract from the importance of overall nutritional balance and can undermine India’s efforts toward self-reliance, ultimately harming all stakeholders — from farmers and producers to consumers and the national economy," Jolly added.

India consumes 26 million tonnes of edible oil annually, including 9 million tonnes of palm oil.

“The Dietary Guidelines for Indians–2024 of the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition acknowledge the role of tocotrienols in palm oil in lowering cholesterol and supporting heart health," Shilpa Agrawal, Director of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, IFBA, said.

"It recommends a rotation of edible oils, including palm oil, for a balanced fatty acid profile. This is science, not speculation,” she added.

The IFBA lauded the Indian Government's initiative of establishing the National Mission on Edible Oils–Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) in 2021, which will increase oil palm cultivation with an investment of Rs 11,040 crore.

--IANS

aps/na

