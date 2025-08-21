No more leaky roof: Latur family finds hope under PM Awas Yojana

Latur (Maharashtra), Aug 21 (IANS) For Gayatri Ghodke, a resident of Ausa town in Maharashtra’s Latur district, having a permanent roof over her head once seemed like a distant dream. Struggling with a dilapidated house that leaked during monsoons and offered little comfort or safety, her family lived each day in uncertainty.

But that changed when she became a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) — the government’s flagship affordable housing scheme aimed at providing "housing for all".

Speaking to IANS, Gayatri shared how the scheme transformed their lives: “Earlier, our house was in a very bad condition. During rains, we used to face water leakage and damp walls. We couldn’t sleep peacefully. But now, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this scheme, we have a good house. There’s no leakage, no fear. Life has truly changed for the better.”

She added that the new house not only improved their physical living conditions but also brought mental peace and a renewed sense of pride and dignity.

“Now when guests visit, we don’t feel ashamed. We are proud to say this is our own house,” Gayatri said with a smile with other family members standing near her with the smiles on their faces.

Her story mirrors the experience of thousands of families across India who have found hope and stability through PMAY. In Latur district alone, several low-income households have received assistance under the scheme, allowing them to move from temporary or unsafe shelters to solid, well-built homes.

As Gayatri’s family settles into their new home, she says their focus is now on giving family a better future — one that begins with a secure and dignified place to live. “A house is not just four walls,” she says. “It’s a foundation for dreams.”

