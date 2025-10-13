‘Law will punish people involved in corruption’: Nityanand Rai on IRCTC case

Patna, Oct 13 (IANS) After the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi framed charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC (Railway Tender) scam case on Monday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the law spares no one involved in corruption.

“The law is above all. Whoever commits corruption or scams will be punished by the court. The way Lalu Prasad Yadav carried out the alleged scams, the law will reach him and his family,” Rai said.

He further added, “Lalu Prasad Yadav was the leader of the 15 years of Jungle Raj in Bihar, and several scams took place during that period. These scams caused losses of thousands of crores to the state exchequer. The money allegedly went to Lalu’s family, halting Bihar’s development.”

Calling the Land-for-Job case a national scam, Rai said, “When Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Union Railway Minister, he misused his position for personal gain. Such scams have tarnished Bihar’s image at the national level. The people of Bihar are watching everything.”

Linking the case to the ongoing political atmosphere, Rai said, “Now that the Bihar elections have been announced, the people of the state will teach a lesson to those who brought Jungle Raj. RJD will never return to power in Bihar.”

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday framed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav under Section 420 of the IPC (cheating) and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court observed that Lalu Prasad Yadav misused his official position as Union Railway Minister and conspired to transfer land in the names of his wife and son in exchange for hotel tenders.

The case dates back to 2004–2009, when Lalu Prasad Yadav served as the Union Railway Minister.

According to the CBI, the maintenance contracts for two IRCTC hotels — one in Ranchi and another in Puri — were irregularly awarded to a private firm, Sujata Hotels, in exchange for valuable land in Patna that was allegedly transferred to Lalu’s family members.

--IANS

ajk/dan