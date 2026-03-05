Nitish Kumar files nomination papers for RS polls amid protests by JD(U) workers

Patna, March 5 (IANS) Amid intense political developments in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections.

All five candidates, including Nitin Nabin, Shivesh Kumar Ram, and Upendra Kushwaha of the ruling alliance, also submitted their nominations on the same day.

Several senior NDA leaders were present during the filing process, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Patna from New Delhi for the occasion.

While the nomination marked a significant political transition for Nitish Kumar, the development triggered unrest among a section of Janata Dal(United) leaders and workers.

Protesters gathered outside the Chief Minister’s residence, raising slogans against the BJP and alleging a conspiracy to sideline Nitish Kumar.

As Amit Shah left the residence alongside Nitish Kumar, some JD(U) workers shouted slogans such as “Down with Amit Shah” and accused the BJP of attempting to weaken the party through what they described as 'Operation Lotus'.

Earlier, a BJP minister in the Bihar government faced protests and had to leave the area amid the commotion.

Some JD(U) supporters alleged that pressure was exerted on Nitish Kumar to shift to national politics, claiming the BJP intends to assume direct leadership in Bihar despite the Assembly elections being fought in Nitish Kumar’s name.

Reacting to the development, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said public sentiment was against a change in leadership and alleged that the BJP had already prepared a plan to remove Nitish Kumar.

Tejashwi recalled the campaign slogan projecting Nitish Kumar’s leadership beyond 2025 and questioned the decision to transition him to the Rajya Sabha without public consultation.

He further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) follows a strategy of weakening its allies before asserting political dominance.

Citing examples from other states, he claimed that similar political developments had occurred in alliances involving the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, and the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab.

Nitish Kumar’s move to the Rajya Sabha signals a major shift in Bihar’s political landscape.

While the NDA leadership presented a united front during the nomination, unrest among JD(U) workers and sharp reactions from the opposition suggest that the coming days could be politically significant for the state.

