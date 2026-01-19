Nitin Nabin to file nomination for BJP National President today

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin is scheduled to file his nomination for the post of the party’s National President at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.

The nomination filing is expected to turn into a major political event, with senior leaders from across the country likely to attend.

Party sources indicated that several BJP Chief Ministers, state unit presidents, Members of Parliament, and other senior functionaries are expected to be present, underlining the significance of the occasion.

The gathering is also being seen as a demonstration of organisational unity and strength ahead of the leadership transition.

According to the election programme released by the BJP National Returning Officer and Rajya Sabha MP, K. Laxman, nominations for the post of national president can be submitted between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. later in the day. The entire election process will be conducted at the party headquarters in the national capital.

As per the schedule, the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place shortly after the filing window closes, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.. If more than one valid nomination remains after the withdrawal period, polling will be held on January 20.

The official declaration of the BJP’s new national president will be made on the same day.

K. Laxman, while announcing the election timeline on Friday, clarified that voting would only be conducted if necessary.

“Polling will be held, if required, on January 20, and the name of the new BJP national president will be announced the same day,” he said.

The BJP national president is chosen through an electoral college that includes representatives from the party’s national council as well as its state councils.

The party constitution lays down clear eligibility criteria for candidates aspiring to the top organisational post. A nominee must be proposed by at least 20 members of a state’s electoral college.

Additionally, the candidate must have completed a minimum of four terms as an active party member and possess at least 15 years of uninterrupted membership in the BJP.

Currently, the position is held by Union Minister J.P. Nadda. He assumed the role of BJP National Working President in June 2019 and was later elected unopposed as the party’s national president in January 2020, taking over from Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, Nitin Nabin is considered a prominent and influential BJP leader from Bihar, with deep political roots in the state. A native of Patna, he is the son of the late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, a well-known BJP leader and former MLA. After his father’s untimely demise, Nitin Nabin entered active politics and gradually carved out his own political identity through consistent grassroots engagement.

He has represented the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna and is widely regarded as one of the BJP’s most dependable leaders in Bihar. Nabin has an impressive electoral record, having won four consecutive Assembly elections in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025. His political journey began with a by-election victory in 2006, which marked his formal entry into the state legislature.

In the most recent Bihar Assembly elections, Nitin Nabin registered a commanding victory from Bankipur, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of over 51,000 votes. His repeated electoral successes have further enhanced his stature within the party organisation.

