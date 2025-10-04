NITI Aayog’s policy paper aims to address concerns of foreign investors

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) NITI Aayog has released a policy working paper that aims to address long-standing concerns of foreign investors on tax predictability and dispute resolution to strengthen India’s investment climate.

As India advances towards its 'Vision 2047', creating a transparent, predictable and efficient tax framework is essential for long-term growth. NITI Aayog's ‘Consultative Group on Tax Policy’ (CGTP) focuses on facilitating ease of doing Business, promoting FDI, simplifying tax laws and building a future-ready system.

Reflecting the spirit of collaborative governance, the working paper was developed through extensive stakeholder consultations, with drafts shared for comments and suggestions prior to finalisation.

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam highlighted India’s sustained growth in FDI and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) over the past two decades, reflecting strong economic fundamentals.

He noted that refining approaches to Permanent Establishments will provide greater clarity and predictability in tax regulations, thereby attracting new foreign investments and encouraging expansion of existing multinational corporations.

The launch witnessed participation from representatives of CBDT, DPIIT, ICAI, and CBC, along with domain experts from Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan, Deloitte, EY, and others, underscoring the spirit of public–private collaboration in advancing tax policy reforms and fostering a more predictable investment environment.

The working paper highlights that FDI and FPI are recognised as vital catalysts for India's economic growth. A stable tax regime is crucial for instilling confidence in foreign investors.

However, foreign investors frequently encounter significant tax uncertainty and compliance burdens, particularly stemming from issues related to Permanent Establishment (PE) and the attribution of profits.

According to NITI Aayog, despite these tax irritants, India has witnessed a remarkable increase in FDI inflows over the last two decades, demonstrating its inherent attractiveness as an investment destination.

This growth indicates that India’s fundamental economic strengths, such as its large market, demographic dividend, and ongoing economic reforms, are powerful drivers of investment.

The working paper proposes a comprehensive framework designed to enhance tax certainty and predictability for foreign investors.

The recommendations include the introduction of an optional, industry-specific Presumptive Taxation Scheme for foreign companies, coupled with broader legislative clarity, administrative efficiency, robust dispute resolution mechanisms, and strategic alignment with international best practices.

—IANS

na/