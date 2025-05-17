May 17, 2025 1:06 AM हिंदी

Nirav Modi refused bail fourth time by UK HC due to quantum of scam: ED

Nirav Modi refused bail fourth time by UK HC due to quantum of scam: ED (File Photo)

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) In a blow to Nirav Modi, the UK High Court has refused the fourth bail application of the alleged mastermind of $1 billion fraud against Punjab National Bank, due to the scale of the offence , the Enforcement Directorate said on Friday.

The setback to the fugitive diamantaire was delivered on Thursday after thorough deliberation of arguments of defence with counter arguments of prosecution (the Indian government), and written submissions made by the ED, highlighting the money laundering aspects by using shell companies to launder the proceeds to even outside jurisdictions, including the UK.

The ED said the HC favoured rejecting his fourth bail application, filed on the grounds of poor health, in view of the sheer quantum of fraud, part of the proceeds of which have already been attached/seized by ED and restituted to the victim banks.

Nirav Modi was arrested by Scotland Yard on March 19, 2019, on the basis of an arrest request made to the UK government based on non-bailable warrants issued by an Indian court.

He had earlier made several attempts to obtain bail - on six occasions from the Westminster Magistrate Court and three times from UK High Court. However, bail was denied on each such occasion from the respective UK courts.

Nirav Modi filed his fourth bail application before the UK High Court King’s Bench Division on March 21, 2025, challenging the order of the UK District Judge dated May 7, 2024.

As part of the proceedings in the filed application, the bail application was comprehensively heard, wherein the Indian government opposed the granting of bail to Nirav Modi, leading to favourable outcome for it.

The money laundering case against Nirav Modi and his associates was recorded by the ED in Mumbai on February 14, 2018, based on an FIR registered by the CBI in Mumbai, for fraud of Rs 6,498.20 crore ($1.015 billion).

As part of the investigation under the PMLA, the ED has been able to trace assets/properties worth Rs 2,626.62 crore in India and abroad and, thus, attached these identified assets.

--IANS

rch/vd

LATEST NEWS

Monkey off his back: Neeraj Chopra finally breaches 90m mark, finishes 2nd in Doha Diamond League meet on Friday. Photo credit: video grab/Daimond League YouTube Channel

Monkey off his back: Neeraj Chopra finally breaches 90m mark, finishes 2nd in Doha Diamond League meet (ld)

'Even US Prez had to reconsider his statement': MP CM on success of Operation Sindoor (IANS Photo)

'Even US Prez had to reconsider his statement': MP CM on success of Operation Sindoor

Monkey off his back: Neeraj Chopra finally breaches 90m mark at Doha Diamond League

Monkey off his back: Neeraj Chopra finally breaches 90m mark at Doha Diamond League

Andhra Pradesh CM, his deputy participate in Tiranga Rally

Andhra Pradesh CM, his deputy participate in Tiranga Rally

Katrina Kaif celebrates 'Happy Vicky Day' with an adorable couple selfie

Katrina Kaif celebrates 'Happy Vicky Day' with an adorable couple selfie

Chrissy Teigen opens up about her alcohol relapse

Chrissy Teigen opens up about her alcohol relapse

India clinches 5-0 victory in second edition of Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket at the Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Photo credit: CABI

India clinches 5-0 victory in second edition of Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket

Kristen Stewart talks about ‘fallacy’ with regards to directorial debut

Kristen Stewart talks about ‘fallacy’ with regards to directorial debut

Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi reviews preparations for Bihar Assembly polls

Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi reviews preparations for Bihar Assembly polls (Ld)

CSK's Noor Ahmed, Vijay Shankar give tips to Super Kings Academy kids in Vanagaram, Chennai

IPL 2025: CSK's Noor Ahmed, Vijay Shankar give tips to academy kids in Vanagaram, Chennai