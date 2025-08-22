Nikki Tamboli Reacts to Usha Nadkarni's remarks about her

August 22, 2025 7:42 PM हिंदी

Mumbai 22 August IANS: Actress Nikki Tamboli has clarified her stance on veteran actor Usha Nadkarni's remarks calling Nikki an "egoistic" personality.

While making it clear that she holds immense respect for the veteran star, Nikki said, “I have huge respect for Usha ji. Just because you are senior and I am junior, and I don’t flatter you or say yes to everything, doesn’t mean you can say anything about me. Please don’t judge me as egoistic, I know my personality and so do my fans. Apart from the respect I have for you, no one else has the right to judge me.”

For the uninitiated, Usha Nadkarni in an interview when asked about Nikki had stated that Nikki never initiated any conversation with her and always came across to be reserved and snooty. Usha and Nikki shot together for Celebrity Master Chef this year.

Nikki who rose to fame with the reality show Bigg Boss further elaborating on her stance, said, “It’s not easy to come out as the first runner-up in such a tough show. But I did it by being myself. It’s not in my nature to flatter people for acceptance. My fans love me for the person I truly am, and that emotional bond with them is my real strength,” Nikki added.

Meanwhile, Nikki had been enjoying her love life with boyfriend Arbaaz Patel and has been on a traveling spree.

On the other hand, Usha Nadkarni recently made headlines when she expressed in Ankita Lokhande's vlog, how at the age of 80 she feels scared to stay alone at home and wonders who will help if she falls down at home. Her younger brother passed away in June last year and ever since then Usha has been grappled with the fear of loneliness! Usha, apart from many Bollywood and Marathi projects, was loved for her character portrayal as Savita in the hit show Pavitra Rishta.

