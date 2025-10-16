October 16, 2025 7:07 PM हिंदी

Nikki Minaj revokes upcoming album release, blames Jay-Z

Los Angeles, Oct 16 (IANS) American rapper Nikki Minaj has shared that she has cancelled her new album, and she has pinned it on senior rapper Jay-Z.

The 42-year-old rapper had unveiled plans to drop her sixth LP in March 2026, but after last month's announcement, the ‘Starships’ hitmaker insisted she has scrapped the upcoming release while tagging Jay-Z in various posts, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Ok I'm not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you're happy now @sc. Bye, Barbz. Love you for life”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, hours earlier, she claimed unspecific parties "don't want (her) to put out music".

She claimed, "Me winning makes them feel like they lost. They’re right. However, it didn’t have to be this way. Lots of people part ways in business. They know how successful my next album is going to be. Tried to sign (Lil) Wayne, Drake, me. So they keep wanting to take or stop my money simply because narcissists believe what you work hard for, belongs to them. Fuming because they can’t siphon anymore energy, money, blessings, love, grace, joy, PEACE… the culture. No successful tours. Just vibes (and) payola. CasiNO (sic)".

In a separate post, she tagged Jay-Z again and referenced reports Jay-Z is keen to launch a casino in New York City's Times Square, despite backlash.

She said, "They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour (and) album (and) I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN (and) the BARBZ. I called the Barbz on the secret BARB phone (and) it was a resounding NOOOOOOOO. just like the casinooooooooooooooooooo. @sc (sic)”.

In a live Space broadcast on X, Nicki insisted she is the "conductor of this train", meaning she can drive her music career at whatever speed she wants.

--IANS

aa/

