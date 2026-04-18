Nikitin Dheer joins the cast of Venkatesh Daggubati's ‘AK47’, Shoots in Hyderabad

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) The cast of Venkatesh Daggubati's "Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47", also known as "AK47", has received a new addition.

Actor Nikitin Dheer has joined Venkatesh as part of the main cast for director Trivikram Srinivas' next.

Going by the sources close to the production team, Nikitin has already commenced shooting for the film in Hyderabad. However, further information about his character has been kept under wraps for now.

The reports further claimed that Nikitin's role in "AK47" is edgily new and different from any other he has ever played in recent times.

Sharing excitement about his next, Nikitin said, “I have begun shooting for the same, and it's been a very good experience so far. The south industry has always treated me well, and I look forward to more work here. God willing".

Revealing what it was like sharing screen with Venkatesh Daggubati, he went on to add, "Venkatesh Sir is a gem of a person and comes with huge experience its always good to work with such stalwarts one learning graph becomes stronger.”

Along with Venkatesh and Nikitin, "AK47" also stars 'KGF' fame actress Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady.

Produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu), the film is backed by Haarika & Hassine Creations.

The shoot is reportedly moving ahead at a rapid pace. If the reports are to be believed, the makers are currently filming on a specially erected train set at the Annapurna Studios.

According to the reports, many important scenes featuring Venkatesh and other members of the core cast are being filmed in this schedule.

A BTS click from the set is also doing rounds on social media, which has Venkatesh and Trivikram indulged in a deep discussion.

The title of the drama was officially announced last year.

"AK47" is scheduled for a Summer 2026 release.

--IANS

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