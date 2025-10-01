Nikita Dutta reveals what makes her Navratri celebrations different this time

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actress Nikita Dutta is celebrating Navratri with flair, and by trying something different. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures celebrating the Ashtami. The actress also shared that she grew ‘khetri’ in her house, which is basically barley seeds, soaked overnight and sown in a pot on the first day of Navratri

The pictures show the actress feasting on some delectable food, performing the Pooja, and playing garba.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “This Navratri apart from fasting until Ashtami, I decided to grow “khetri” in my house. They are barley seeds, soaked overnight and sown in a pot on the first day of Navratri. We watered it lightly twice a day during our daily Aarti. And I feel the happiest now looking at the healthy green sprouts on day 9. Jai Mata di”.

Nikita made her film debut with ‘Lekar Hum Deewana Dil’, but her breakthrough came later with ‘Gold’, where she shared screen space with Akshay Kumar. She further strengthened her film career with roles in ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘The Big Bull’, proving her adaptability across genres.

She is known for her elegance and subtle performances, she has carved a niche as an actress who balances television popularity with meaningful roles in films. With her growing repertoire, Nikita Dutta continues to be seen as one of the promising talents of her generation in Indian entertainment.

She was recently seen in ‘Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins’, in which she essayed the role of Farah, a layered character caught between two worlds. She is the wife of Rajan Aulakh (the antagonist), a powerful gangster, but at the same time she has a romantic past with Rehan Roy (Saif Ali Khan), the jewel thief at the center of the story. This dual connection makes her crucial to the narrative.

--IANS

