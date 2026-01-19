Niharika Konidela wishes the 'brightest star in my sky' brother Varun Tej as he turns a year older

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Actress and filmmaker Niharika Konidela wished the brightest star in her sky, brother Varun Tej, as he turned a year older on Monday.

Niharika admitted that she feels extremely lucky to be able to call the 'Ghani' actor her 'Anna' and hopes that he gets him as a brother in every lifetime.

Dropping a couple of throwback photos with Varun on her Instagram handle, Niharika penned, "The brightest star in my sky...My forever ride or die. I know you hate mushy dialogues, so I’ll keep this short…or at least try..In every lifetime, I hope I’m lucky enough to get you as my Anna. (sic)"

She further shared that all these years she has low-key manifested holding Varun as a baby as he was one of the cutest babies she has ever seen. However, Niharika only got a chance to see Varun as a kid in pictures.

Now, her wish has finally come true in the form of her nephew and Varun's newborn son, Vaayuv Tej Konidela.

"And now the universe went, “here you go..Because I get to hold your carbon copy, little Vaayuv in my arms", she added.

"This year going to be officially the most special, most blessed, and most successful so far. I love you endlessly. Grateful for you every single day. Okay okay Mushy quota done. I love you, my guardian angel @varunkonidela7," Niharika concluded the post.

In September last year, Varun and his better half, Lavanya Tripathi, announced the arrival of their first child - a baby boy on social media.

The couple posted a black-and-white photo from the hospital, where Lavanya was seen holding the little munchkin, while Varun kissed her on the forehead.

On the professional front, Varun was last seen in “Matka”. Written and directed by Karuna Kumar, the period action thriller also features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi in key roles.

