Nicole Kidman wishes for a show with all her TV characters

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman revealed that she wished to do a show with all the TV characters she has ever played.

Talking to PEOPLE during the premiere of her Hulu series "Nine Perfect Strangers", Kidman shared that she would love a scenario where all of the television characters played by her exist in one place.

“That's hilarious. I’d be up for it. As you know, I’m up for most things. I like to be able to say I’m game. So I’m always ready to try things,” the Oscar-winning actress said.

“I have a huge passion for what I do. I love doing what I do, and I've been incredibly fortunate in my journey, and I'm just always a bit excited. I don't take any of it for granted. I'm like, ‘Okay, thank you. Thank you, universe," Kidman added.

She would like to reprise some of her iconic roles, such as Celeste Wright in "Big Little Lies", Margaret in "Expats", Grace Fraser in "The Undoing", Kaitlyn Meade in "Lioness", and Greer Garrison Winbury in "The Perfect Couple".

Kidman said that she likes her character as guru Masha from "Nine Perfect Strangers" because it is fun and powerful.

“Because she's fun and powerful, and [castmate] Maisie [Richardson-Sellers] said something like, ‘Masha sharks it.’ So I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ But I think that means she's a shark. She comes in, and I don't get to play sharks very often,” Kidman went on to explain.

Kidman further clarified that she has plans to team up with her husband Keith Urban for a TV show.

Asked if the couple would ever be seen in a television show together, Kidman was quick to refuse.

“We're together in life, so we don't need to do our show together. Our life is a show, ” she stated.

--IANS

pm/