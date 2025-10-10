Nicole Kidman: I’ve experienced, survived a lot

Los Angeles, Oct 10 (IANS) Hollywood star Nicole Kidman, who recently separated from husband Keith Urban, said that she has experienced and survived a lot. The actress is now keen to share her "knowledge" and "wisdom" with other people.

"Sometimes I feel like I’m really, really, really old because I've had so many life experiences. And then other times I feel like I’m still a little girl, like suddenly I feel like I’m five,” the award-winning star told Harper's Bazaar.

"I think there’s a sense of play that always feels available to me … I love dancing, playing, and being silly. But as I get older, I want to be able to share and impart the things I’ve learned.”

The actress added: “I’ve seen a lot, I’ve experienced a lot, and I’ve survived a lot. I want to pass on some of that knowledge and that wisdom and whatever I’ve learned."

Kidman says she doesn't like imposing herself and her ideas on other people.

Though, she's happy to share her personal experiences with anyone who wants her advice.

She said: "I’m not big on telling people what to do, but I’m more than happy to share. Then, people can take tidbits, because we all know you tell somebody to do something, and they’re going to do what they want to do anyway. That’s true, right?”

"So it’s more about sharing your own experiences, saying this is what I’ve learned, take from it what you will."

Kidman has now embraced and appreciated certain features that she used to dislike about herself.

Asked if she's come to appreciate aspects of her appearance that she used to dislike, Kidman said: "My fair skin. I used to hate it. It’s still not my favourite thing, but I appreciate it because it’s very good on film, so I use it that way.

"My height (is another thing I’ve learned to appreciate). I’m lucky to be tall and I have so much leeway with what I eat because there’s so many more places for it to go!"

