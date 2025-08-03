August 03, 2025 1:42 PM हिंदी

Nicole Kidman calls Sandra Bullock her soul sister

Los Angeles, Aug 3 (IANS) Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, who are reprising their roles as witch sisters Gillian and Sally Owens in the long-awaited sequel to the 1998 classic ‘Practical Magic’, revel in a terrific chemistry as co-actors.

Kidman, who was recently named a global ambassador for luxury skincare brand, revealed that she and Bullock, 61, have such a close bond that they are "like sisters”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

It's insane”, she said of their dynamic. And as all siblings do, the actresses enjoy poking fun at each other.

She told ‘People’, “I can tease her, and she teases me. We're both living in London, very close to each other”.

She said the pair can hardly believe they are back in the ‘Practical Magic’ world again after 27 years. "We're both like, 'What?' But we were just right back into it”, she explained, adding of Bullock, "I adore her and she is so funny and so lovable. And we're just having the best time together”.

As per ‘People’, Kidman also had high praise for others involved in the making of the sequel. She said, "We have this wonderful female director, Susanne Bier. Warner Bros. is behind the film. And they've been incredibly supportive in making this, going back and then expanding it. And then we have beautiful Joey King, who I've worked with before and who's just lovely. So it's a group of amazing, amazing women and some great men who are creating the next phase, the next stage of the witches' life”.

Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest are set to reprise their roles as the Owens sisters' aunts, Franny and Jet, respectively. Along with King, new additions to the cast include Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod.

While details about the sequel's plot are being kept under wraps, the 1998 film, based on Alice Hoffman's 1995 book of the same name, follows the Owens sisters.

