Nick Jonas turns hairdresser for wife Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai Oct 12 (IANS) Time and again, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shown why they are the cutest couple in town, and PeeCee's latest social media post is another proof of the same.Mumbai Oct 12 (IANS) Time and again, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shown why they are the cutest couple in town, and PeeCee's latest social media post is another proof of the same.

The 'Barfi' actress dropped a video of her and Nick on their way to the airport while Nick is helping make Priyanka's bun.

As Nick is busy with his hairdresser duties, PeeCee informs, "We are on our way to the airport, recording live."

Complimenting her husband on his latest skill set, Priyanka can be heard saying, "You're getting good at it."

Reacting to this, Nick shares that he is multi-tasking at the moment- helping his wife with her hair and also enjoying a baseball match on the television.

We could also hear a laughing Priyanka saying, "All is well in the world".

Appreciating the couple on their natural chemistry, one of the Instagram users commented, "Bless you both - show people you can be real , have fun, have dreams and work for them ….Every blessed thing needs effort , intention, devotion , patience and love -ALWAYS - Love."

Another Insta user wrote, "Nick is forever concentrating like a real hairdresser".

The third comment read, "he chose a popular celebrity plus biggest greenflag...she is also a wonderful woman with strong opinions. Lovely pair."

On Friday, Priyanka marked her Karwa Chauth by posting a couple of heartwarming photographs from the intimate celebration.

Revealing that Nick surprised her by returning home just in time for Karwa Chauth whilst being on an intense work tour, PeeCee wrote the caption, "Surprise!! Daddy came home for Karwa Chauth. In the middle of intense touring, when he comes back home to make sure he spends Karva Chauth with me every year, when my mother-in-law sends me my Sargi the day before, and when my mother brings back delicious food made by Vikas Khanna to break my fast... this is what my dreams were made of. Thank you for being my true chaand Love you forever and always, @nickjonas."

--IANS

pm/