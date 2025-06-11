Nia Sharma finds a ‘new driver’ in friend Reem Shaikh

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma has found a new chauffeur in her actress-friend Reem Shaikh and hilariously said that she feels “safe with a girl driver”.

Nia took to her Instagram stories, where she is seen getting driven around by her “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited” co-star Reem. She captioned the video: “@reem_sameer8 my new driver.”

The actress was also heard saying: “Spine toot gayi yaar… Pack up time. Relaxing, also I just changed my driver guys. Would you wanna know who it is?”

As she panned the camera on Reem, she said: “…Sexy driver yet once again…”

Nia then hilariously said: “I feel safe with a girl driver. Nice driver no?”

Talking about “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited”, the two star alongside Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Kashmera Shah. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

She was also seen in “Suhagan Chudail”, where she played the role of a witch named Nishigandha. The fantasy-thriller-romance show featured Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles.

She is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.

Meanwhile, Reem’s work includes Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Gul Makai, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, Khatra Khatra Khatra and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Reem started her career as a child actor at the age of 6 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. In 2012, she starred in Me Aajji Aur Sahib and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was later seen in the show Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha as Rimjhim Bhatnagar.

She was also seen in the show Diya Aur Baati Hum. She gained popularity with her portrayal of young Kaurwaki, as the wife of Emperor Ashoka in the show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat opposite Siddharth Nigam.

--IANS

dc/