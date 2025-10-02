Nia Sharma experiences Dhunuchi Naach for the first time, calls it ‘absolute excitement’

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Television actress Nia Sharma immersed herself in the festive spirit of Durga Puja as she performed the traditional Dhunuchi Naach for the very first time.

The ‘Naagin’ actress expressed her absolute excitement while experiencing the vibrant Bengali ritual, known for its grace and devotion. Dressed in saree, Nia joined devotees in the celebration, capturing the essence of the festival with her enthusiasm and energy. On Thursday, she posted a video of herself performing Dhunuchi.

Sharing her video, Nia wrote, “The absolute excitement to experience the energy and vibe of #dunuchi for the first time Also, Happy Dussera everyone! Thanksssss @jyotimukerji @tanishaamukerji for the beautiful darshan.. #duggadugga @urvashicardoz thanks for how nicely you taught me.”

The ‘Jamai Raja’ actress also posted several glimpses from Durga Puja celebrations on social media. Nia looked graceful in an elegant saree, which she styled with statement earrings and traditional bangles. She opted for subtle makeup, adding a touch of charm with a small bindi. Keeping her look simple yet stunning, she left her hair open, perfectly complementing the festive vibe.

For the unversed, Dhunuchi Naach is a traditional Bengali dance performed during the Durga Puja festivities, where participants gracefully move to the rhythmic beats of the dhak while holding an earthen pot called a dhunuchi. The pot contains burning coconut husk and incense, creating a mesmerizing blend of smoke, music, and devotion. Dhunuchi Naach is traditionally performed during the final days of Durga Puja, particularly from Ashtami to Dashami — the eighth to the tenth day of the grand celebration.

Meanwhile, Nia recently turned 35 and celebrated her special day with her close friends in Dubai.

On the professional front, the ‘Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai’ actress was most recently seen in the show “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited.” The show was hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. She also appeared in “Suhagan Chudail,” portraying the character of Nishigandha, a witch, in the fantasy-thriller-romance series that featured Zayn Ibad Khan and Debchandrima Singha Roy in key roles.

Over the years, Nia has made her mark with popular TV shows such as “Behenein,” “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,” “Meri Durga,” and “Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha.” She has also ventured into the digital space with web series like “Twisted” and “Jamai 2.0.”

