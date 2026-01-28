January 28, 2026 2:10 PM हिंदी

NIA conducts raids in Kerala linked to PFI revival, funding

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 28 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out coordinated early-morning raids across multiple districts in Kerala on Wednesday as part of an ongoing probe into suspected efforts to revive the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and alleged financial support for extremist activities.

The searches began in the pre-dawn hours and targeted the residences and offices of former office-bearers of the PFI and its political wing, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The action followed intelligence inputs suggesting that funds were being mobilised clandestinely to sustain banned organisational activities and to facilitate extremist operations.

In Thrissur district, NIA officials conducted a search at the residence of a top SDPI leader in Chavakkad.

This leader had earlier served as a district-level leader of the PFI and was reportedly subjected to a detailed inspection of his digital devices and banking records.

Officials reached his house at around 4 a.m., and the operation was led by a special NIA team from Kochi.

Similar searches were reported from Ernakulam, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram districts, indicating a statewide sweep.

The Central Armed Police Forces were deployed at the raid locations to provide security and prevent any untoward incidents during the operation.

Sources said the investigation is primarily focused on determining whether the PFI, which was banned by the Union government in 2022 for its alleged involvement in unlawful and terrorist activities, continues to function through covert networks and proxy platforms.

Investigators are also examining whether financial channels are being used to support these activities in violation of the ban.

The latest round of searches is reportedly based on information obtained from individuals arrested during earlier NIA operations related to the outfit.

Officials are analysing seized materials, including electronic data and financial documents, to establish possible links and funding trails.

The NIA has not yet issued an official statement detailing the scope of the raids or the findings so far.

Further action is expected based on the outcome of the ongoing searches and analysis.

--IANS

sg/dpb

