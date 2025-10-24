October 24, 2025 7:57 PM हिंदी

NHAI to display monthly, annual pass details at toll plazas to raise user awareness

NHAI to display monthly, annual pass details at toll plazas to raise user awareness

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The National Highways Authority of India has directed its field offices to prominently display information regarding the availability of the ‘Local Monthly Pass’ and the ‘Annual Pass’ at all fee plazas to enhance transparency and raise user awareness, the government informed on Friday.

The initiative aims to ensure that users are well-informed about the availability, rates, and procedures for availing of the Local Monthly Pass and Annual Pass facility, an official statement said.

The information will be displayed on signage boards at visible locations, including fee plaza approaches, customer service areas, and entry or exit points, in English, Hindi, and the local regional language, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

NHAI has directed field offices under its jurisdiction to place these boards at fee plazas for 30 days and ensure that all signboards are clearly visible during the day and night as per applicable fee rules. For wider dissemination, the information will also be uploaded on the Rajmargyatra mobile application and corresponding NHAI project websites.

‘Local Monthly Pass’ can be availed by commuters with private vehicles residing within a 20 km (or as applicable) radius of a fee plaza by submitting an Aadhar card, a Vehicle Registration Certificate and proof of residential address, etc.

The monthly pass is issued at the fee plaza helpdesk after verification of documents, the ministry informed.

Similarly, the ‘Annual Pass’ facility with a validity of one year or 200 fee plaza crossings is applicable only for private vehicles, including cars, jeeps or vans.

The annual pass can be purchased through the Rajmargyatra application and is digitally activated on the valid FASTag attached to the vehicle after paying a one-time fee of Rs. 3,000. The annual pass is valid at around 1,150 fee plazas on national highways and expressways across the country.

--IANS

aar/dan

LATEST NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan pays a heartfelt tribute to late Piyush Pandey

Shah Rukh Khan pays a heartfelt tribute to late Piyush Pandey

Janhvi Kapoor reads a poem written by her for mother Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor reads a poem written by her for mother Sridevi

Ukraine: Four killed, 12 injured in grenade attack at railway station (File image)

Ukraine: Four killed, 12 injured in grenade attack at railway station

Central govt employees get broader range of investment options under NPS and UPS

Central govt employees get broader range of investment options under NPS and UPS

‘Lantern not needed anymore’: PM Modi's jibe at RJD in Samastipur

‘Lantern not needed anymore’: PM Modi's jibe at RJD in Samastipur

India expresses commitment to ideals of peace, security at UN Day celebrations in Kenya

India expresses commitment to ideals of peace, security at UN Day celebrations in Kenya

Gaganjeet Bhullar stays in chasing pack as Sarit stretches his lead to four in International Series Philippines.

Golf: Bhullar stays in chasing pack as Sarit stretches his lead to four in International Series Philippines

‘Leader is shaped by values, not circumstances’: Maha CM on ‘Modi’s Mission’ book

‘Leader is shaped by values, not circumstances’: Maha CM on ‘Modi’s Mission’ book

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to lead 45th edition of nationwide Fit India Sundays on Cycle

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to lead 45th edition of nationwide Fit India Sundays on Cycle

NHAI to display monthly, annual pass details at toll plazas to raise user awareness

NHAI to display monthly, annual pass details at toll plazas to raise user awareness