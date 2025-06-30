New political front formed in J&K, Sajad Lone says it's 'People’s Alliance for Change'

Srinagar, June 30 (IANS) A new political front called the ‘People’s Alliance for Change’ was announced here on Monday by leaders of the Peoples Conference (PC), Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) and the Jamaat-e-Islami-backed Justice and Development Front.

The announcement about the formation of the new coalition was made at a press conference here by PC chief Sajad Gani Lone, PDF leaders, and leaders of the Justice and Development Front.

He said the new alliance offers a viable alternative to the people, as they have endured immense suffering.

Senior Shia Muslim leader and prominent leader of the PC, Imran Raza Ansari, was also present during the announcement.

After announcing the formation, the leaders said that the new alliance will work together for the democratic rights of the people.

The organisational structure would be collectively announced by the constituent parties soon, said the leaders.

The alliance, according to members, aims to provide an alternative political vision in the Union Territory and address what they termed the “crisis of leadership and accountability” in J&K.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Sajad Lone said, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have endured immense suffering, and we are committed to driving change. The current political landscape is barren, and our alliance offers a viable alternative.”

Shamim Ahmad Thokar, President of the Justice and Development Front, a political party informally established by a Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI)-affiliated candidate, said, “We cannot succeed alone. To serve the people effectively, we must unite. Our party will join this alternative alliance.”

It must be mentioned that Sajad Gani Lone fought and won the legislative Assembly elections in 2024 from the Handwara Assembly constituency in Kupwara district.

Imran Raza Ansari also fought the election from Pattan Assembly constituency in Baramulla district, but was defeated by Riyaz Ahmad Bedar of the National Conference by a narrow margin of less than 300 votes.

Hakeem Yasin of the PDF fought the Assembly elections from the Khansahib constituency, but was defeated for the first time by the National Conference candidate.

Leaders of the Jamaat backed the Justice and Development Front fought on some seats in the South Kashmir districts.

In the Kulgam Assembly constituency, once believed to be the political stronghold of the Jamaat, its backed candidate was defeated by CPI(M)'s Yusuf Tarigama.

How soon or how late the new alliance catch the imagination of the common Kashmiri will be keenly watched in the days to come.

The alliance will have to prove itself against well-entrenched political rivals in the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Front and others in the Valley, although it is still not clear whether the alliance would have constituents from the Jammu region or not.

--IANS

sq/dpb