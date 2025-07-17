July 17, 2025 2:32 PM हिंदी

New AI tool more accurate than cardiologists to spot hidden heart disease

New AI tool more accurate than cardiologists to spot hidden heart disease

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) A newly developed artificial intelligence (AI) tool, that uses data from the low-cost electrocardiogram (ECG), may be more accurate in identifying hidden heart disease than cardiologists, according to US researchers.

Structural heart disease, including valve disease, congenital heart disease, and other issues that impair heart function, affects millions of people worldwide. These often remain undetected due to lack of a routine and affordable screening test.

To address the gap, a team from Columbia University in the US has developed an AI-powered screening tool, EchoNext, that detects structural heart diseases using ordinary ECG data.

EchoNext identifies patients who should have an ultrasound (echocardiogram) -- a non-invasive test that is used to diagnose structural heart problems. In the study, published in the journal Nature, the tool was found to be more accurate than cardiologists.

"We have colonoscopies, we have mammograms, but we have no equivalents for most forms of heart disease," said Pierre Elias, Assistant Professor of Medicine and biomedical informatics at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

EchoNext was designed to analyse ordinary ECG data to determine when follow-up with cardiac ultrasound is warranted.

"EchoNext basically uses the cheaper test to figure out who needs the more expensive ultrasound," said Elias.

"It detects diseases cardiologists can't detect from an ECG. We think that ECG plus AI has the potential to create an entirely new screening paradigm," the researcher added.

The deep learning model was trained on more than 1.2 million ECG-echocardiogram pairs from 230,000 patients.

In a validation study across four hospital systems, including several NewYork-Presbyterian campuses in the US, the screening tool demonstrated high accuracy in identifying structural heart problems, including heart failure due to cardiomyopathy, valve disease, pulmonary hypertension, and severe thickening of the heart.

In a comparison with 13 cardiologists on 3,200 ECGs, EchoNext accurately identified 77 per cent of structural heart problems. In contrast, cardiologists making a diagnosis with the ECG data had an accuracy of 64 per cent.

"Using our technology, we may be able to turn the estimated 400 million ECGs that will be performed worldwide this year into 400 million chances to screen for structural heart disease and potentially deliver life-saving treatment at the most opportune time," Elias said.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

Patrick Moroney appointed as new convenor selector for South Africa men’s team

Patrick Moroney appointed as new convenor selector for South Africa men’s team

Newgen Software’s net profit drops 54 pc sequentially, revenue falls 25 pc in Q1

Newgen Software’s net profit drops 54 pc sequentially, revenue falls 25 pc in Q1

ONGC joins bp India to drive deeper exploration in India’s hydrocarbon sector

ONGC joins bp India to drive deeper exploration in India’s hydrocarbon sector

Tara Sharma remembers how her late secretary Rajkumar Tiwari helped shape her film career

Tara Sharma remembers how her late secretary Rajkumar Tiwari helped shape her film career

Tiger Shroff nails non-stop backflips, admits feeling dizzy after a long break

Tiger Shroff nails non-stop backflips, admits feeling dizzy after a long break

Rain in Jaipur: Amit Shah's helicopter fails to take off, reaches Dadiya by road

Rain in Jaipur: Amit Shah's helicopter fails to take off, reaches Dadiya by road

Stands by friends in Global South: India sends measles, rubella vaccines to Bolivia amid outbreak

Committed to Global South, India sends measles and rubella vaccines to Bolivia

Hopeful to find several Guyana-sized oilfields, particularly in Andaman Sea: Hardeep Puri

Hopeful to find several Guyana-sized oilfields, particularly in Andaman Sea: Hardeep Puri

Pulkit Samrat gives a sweet peck on Varun Sharma’s cheek as they wrap up ‘Rahu Ketu’

Pulkit Samrat plants a sweet peck on Varun Sharma’s cheek as they wrap up 'Rahu Ketu'

Neetu Chandra appointed as Icon Face of Election Commission of Bihar

Neetu Chandra appointed as Icon Face of Election Commission of Bihar