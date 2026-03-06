March 06, 2026 5:17 PM हिंदी

Nepal voters hopeful of political shift as early trends favour RSP

Nepal voters hopeful of political shift as early trends favour RSP

Kathmandu, March 6 (IANS) Voters in Nepal have expressed hope for political change as early trends from the ongoing vote counting indicate a strong performance by a relatively new political force, sparking optimism among citizens seeking an end to corruption and a shift in the country's political landscape.

According to Nepal Election Commission Joint Secretary and spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai, preliminary results suggest that the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is leading in several constituencies, while the Nepali Congress, CPN-UML and the Nepali Communist Party are trailing in the same order.

“According to the primary results of the counting, the RSP is leading in many constituencies. The Nepali Congress, the CPN-UML, and the Nepali Communist Party are currently in second, third and fourth positions. But this is only a preliminary report. So far, the result in one constituency has been declared, and the RSP has won that seat," Bhattarai said.

Many voters said they were closely watching the counting process, hoping the results would bring meaningful reforms.

Dr Anupama, a voter who recently returned to Nepal after living in Canada, said the rise of a new political force has generated fresh expectations among citizens.

“We hope Nepal will change this time because a new party is coming in first. We came back from Canada. We revoked our Canadian citizenship and returned to Nepal. We are looking forward to a changed Nepal. We don’t want corruption anymore," she said.

Another voter, Dr Pralhad Uprety, said the election carries particular significance in the aftermath of youth-led protests earlier this year.

"This is a very important election after the Gen-Z protests. People are expecting change and we hope that change will be institutionalised if new parties win," he said.

Observers say the emerging trends reflect growing public frustration with traditional political parties and a desire among voters, particularly younger generations, for greater accountability and reform.

Vote counting is currently underway at the Sehkari Prashikshan Kendra in Naya Baneshwar, Kathmandu, after polling concluded on Thursday evening.

Final results are expected after the counting process across all constituencies is completed.

--IANS

sn/vd

LATEST NEWS

Badshah served notice by the Haryana State Women's Commission over obscene lyrics

Badshah served notice by the Haryana State Women's Commission over obscene lyrics

Sooraj Barjatya has an important message for young artistes facing failure

Sooraj Barjatya has an important message for young artistes facing failure

Education as a service can contribute to India’s export earnings: Piyush Goyal

Education as a service can contribute to India’s export earnings: Piyush Goyal

Amid war of words over Russian oil waiver, BJP digs out 2012 US ‘instructions’ as counter

Amid war of words over Russian oil waiver, BJP digs out 2012 US ‘instructions’ as counter

IND-ENG semifinal had 'tension, thunderous cheers & unforgettable moments', says Devajit Saikia about Thursday's clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Mumbai. Photo credit: IANS

IND-ENG semifinal had 'tension, thunderous cheers & unforgettable moments': Saikia

Pakistan: Dealers warn petrol pumps may shut within days if supply is not restored (File image)

Pakistan: Dealers warn petrol pumps may shut within days if supply is not restored

Pink-ball Test: Sutherland picks 4-46 as Australia bowl out India for 198

Pink-ball Test: Sutherland picks 4-46 as Australia bowl out India for 198

T20 WC: Illingworth, Wharf named on-field umpires for India–New Zealand title clash

T20 WC: Illingworth, Wharf named on-field umpires for India-New Zealand title clash

IMF faces flak in Pakistan media

IMF faces flak in Pakistan media

Hamilton picks three on stunning debut as Australia keep India to 184/8 in the one-off pink-ball Test at the WACA Ground in Perth on Friday. Photo credit:

Pink-ball Test: Hamilton picks three on stunning debut as Australia keep India to 184/8