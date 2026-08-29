Nepal President thanks India for 'generous support' after deadly flash floods

Kathmandu, Aug 29 (IANS) Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Saturday expressed gratitude to his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu for her concern and the support extended by the government of India following the devastating flash floods in Nepal that left hundreds dead and caused widespread destruction.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Nepal, I extend our deepest gratitude to Your Excellency Smt Droupadi Murmu for your kind concern and also for the generous support and solidarity extended by your government following the recent calamity in Nepal,” the Office of the President of Nepal posted on X.

Paudel also conveyed condolences over the tragic loss of Indian lives in the aftermath of the catastrophic flood on Wednesday.

“We also offer our heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Government and the people of India for the tragic loss of Indian lives in the disaster of August 26, 2026," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday stated that 149 Indian nationals crossed over safely into Nepal from China, while 320 people continue to remain missing or not contactable, in the wake of the deadly floods in Nepal.

The death toll from the flash floods reached 616 on Saturday morning, while hundreds remain missing, local media reported, citing officials.

The massive flood that struck Nepal's Rasuwa originated in the Tibetan region of China. It swept through the transboundary Bhote Koshi River, leaving a trail of destruction in the country.

Following the devastating floods, President Murmu on Wednesday expressed solidarity with Nepal and reaffirmed New Delhi’s readiness to assist the Himalayan nation in its relief and rescue efforts.

“I convey my deepest sympathies to Rt Hon President Mr. Ramchandra Paudel and the people of Nepal on the devastation caused by the flash floods today. We express our solidarity with Nepal at this difficult hour. India stands ready to support the relief and rescue efforts of the Government of Nepal for those affected by this calamity,” President’s Secretariat posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Nepali counterpart Balendra Shah and offered condolences on the loss of lives due to the flash floods in the Himalayan nation. PM Modi also expressed India's readiness to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time," PM Modi posted on X.

"India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," he added.

--IANS

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