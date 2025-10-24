Neil Nitin Mukesh plays 1990s tunes on piano, father Nitin Mukesh says ‘You truly are a born artist’

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh captivated everyone with his soulful piano rendition of the iconic 1993 track “Tere Dar Par Sanam,” showcasing his musical finesse.

Neil took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself dressed in an all black outfit paired with a baseball cap playing the number track sung by Kumar Sanu for the film “Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee” starring Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Roy.

He captioned the clip: “Some tunes don’t fade. Their magic continues to whisper as they haunt beautifully.”

However, the piano rendition left veteran singer Nitin Mukesh enchanted and he heaped praise on his son in the comment section.

“Dearest Neil beta,... you never cease to amaze me… How beautiful is this?? You truly are a born artist. So proud of you,” he wrote.

Talking about the film, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Ayee is a melodious musical Hindi-language romance film directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The film follows Rahul falling in love with Pooja who is mentally unstable but she is sent to an asylum where she dies in a fire. Her memories keep haunting him as he is unable to get over her.

Neil’s latest release is Ek Chatur, a black comedy thriller film written by Himanshu Tripathi and directed by Umesh Shukla. It also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.

The film is set against the backdrop of a quirky small-town Indian landscape, the story follows a seemingly charming woman with a naivety that masks her razor-sharp wit.

Ambitious and cunning, she effortlessly outsmarts everyone around her. When a lucrative opportunity comes her way, she dives in headfirst but is tangled with unpredictable twists and darkly comedic turns that test her cunning at every step.

Meanwhile, Nitin Mukesh had recently shared a glimpse of granddaughter Nurvi doing ‘Gharonda Poojan’ at home.

Nitin took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a picture, where his “darling laadki” is seen dressed in Indian wear sitting on the floor and smiling at the camera. She is arranging several small clay diyas on the floor.

“DADUN'S "LAADKI" DARLING NURVI, DOING GHARONDA POOJAN (sic),” he wrote as the caption.

--IANS

dc/