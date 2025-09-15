September 15, 2025 7:11 PM हिंदी

Neha Swami misses husband Arjun Bijlani, says “Want to wrap myself in your arms”

Neha Swami misses husband Arjun Bijlani, says “Want to wrap myself in your arms”

Mumbai Sep 15 (IANS) Television actor Arjun Bijlani is currently seen winning hearts in the OTT reality show “Rise And Fall”. T

The actor is seen performing well in all tasks and is standing up for the right with all his strength and gumption. But it looks like his wife, Neha Swami, clearly has been missing her husband, who has been away from her completely for almost two weeks. The doting wife took to her social media account in penning down a beautiful note for her husband and her love for him.

Sharing a carousel post of multiple pictures of the two, Neha wrote, “It’s been 13 days since I’ve not heard your voice… "13 days without talking to you, without feeling you close, and I miss you more than words can say." She expressed that she desires holding him close to her like always. “I just want to hold you, look into your eyes, and wrap myself in your arms. Even though I see you on the show, it’s not the same. The house feels empty without you. I want you to know... I love you deeply. You’re doing so well, and I’m incredibly proud of you. Your spirit, your strength, your heart… it’s all so beautiful.”

At the end, sharing a few words of motivation, Neha wrote, “Keep shining, baby. I’m here, loving you, missing you, and waiting for you. Always. @arjunbijlani.” For the uninitiated, Neha Swami and Arjun Bijlani have been married for over 10 years. The couple have known each other for 18 years, are head over heels in love with each other, and are parents to a teenage boy, Ayaan. Neha and Arjun fell in love during their college days, back when the actor was not well-to-do financially. But despite the fact that Bijlani was still struggling financially, Neha decided to stick by him and support him throughout. Arjun has always credited Neha for all of his success and has called her his pillar of support and strength.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Asia Cup: Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Afghanistan squad, Abdullah Ahmadzai drafted in

Asia Cup: Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Afghanistan squad, Abdullah Ahmadzai drafted in

'18 Miles' unit thrilled with compliment from ace director Mani Ratnam

'18 Miles' unit thrilled with compliment from ace director Mani Ratnam

India’s exports growth encouraging sign amid global headwinds: Industry

India’s exports growth encouraging sign amid global headwinds: Industry

JP Nadda shares how one guiding line from PM Modi changed the course of his life

JP Nadda shares how one guiding line from PM Modi changed his political journey

Engineers have always been at the heart of India’s progress: Industry leaders

Engineers have always been at the heart of India’s progress: Industry leaders

India’s exports of goods and services rise 9.34 pc to cross $69 billion in Aug

India’s exports of goods and services rise 9.34 pc to cross $69 billion in Aug

Actor Teja Sajja tells Ravi Teja: Thank you will be a small word for the love you shower on me!

Actor Teja Sajja tells Ravi Teja: Thank you will be a small word for the love you shower on me!

Few vacant spots in Test team could be filled via India A series, says Panchal

Few vacant spots in Test team could be filled via India A series, says Panchal

Ravi Bhatia reveals why filming the song ‘Hum Sirf Musafir Hain’ from ‘Vijeyta’ touched him deeply

Ravi Bhatia reveals why filming the song ‘Hum Sirf Musafir Hain’ from ‘Vijeyta’ touched him deeply

GST overhaul likely to accelerate automobile sector growth to 4-14 pc CAGR till FY28

GST overhaul to accelerate automobile sector growth to 4-14 pc CAGR till FY28