Neha Sharma reveals her go-to look for brunch

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actress Neha Sharma revealed her go-to look for brunch through her latest Instagram post.

The 'Crook' actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a couple of sneak peeks from her latest brunch getaway.

Keeping the fashion police on their toes, Neha looked as appealing as ever in a blush yellow sweater, with a white top underneath, which she paired with black trousers.

For the makeup, the stunner went with soft smoky eyes, with a brown shade of lipstick, along with a pink-toned blush. Neha decided to leave her hair open.

Revealing that she did her own makeup, Neha wrote in one of her stories, "Also, guys, I did my own makeup...decided to do a soft smoky eye and glossy lips."

In May this year, Neha concluded her schedule for her upcoming Punjabi film “Sanjog”.

Sharing the professional update on social media, Neha took to her Instagram to drop a string of photos from her time in Himachal Pradesh. The post included some behind-the-scenes moments on set and a stunning panoramic view from her hotel room. She also shared some clips of the crew celebrating after wrapping up.

“Which team are you on - Pahadon wali Maggie ya chai? #schedulewrap #sanjog #highupinthesky,” Neha captioned the post.

Helmed by Harish Gargi, “Sanjog” will also see Jassi Gill and Happy Raikoti in crucial roles, along with others.

In addition to “Sanjog”, Neha will also be a part of the much-awaited drama, “De De Pyaar De 2." The project is the sequel to the 2019 hit “De De Pyaar De.” Made under the direction of Anshul Sharma, the film will have the original cast, featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood reprising their roles. Additionally, R Madhavan will essay the role of Dev Khurana, Ayesha's father.

"De De Pyaar De 2" is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on 14th November.

