August 08, 2025 10:33 PM हिंदी

Akashdeep Arora reveals that his short film 'Momo Deal' explores why love is often so layered

Akashdeep Arora reveals that his short film 'Momo Deal' explores why love is often so layered

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Akashdeep Arora and Anushka Kaushik starrer heartfelt short film “Momo Deal” released on Friday exclusively on Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts.

Talking about the Dheeraj Jindal directorial, Akashdeep shared that the film offers people a chance to truly feel the importance of their loved ones. It explores why love is often so layered — why, at times, it remains unspoken or difficult to express.

"Through its story, it gently reminds us of the value of friendship and touches those tender places where we carry the memories of loved ones we’ve lost, but who still live on in our hearts,” he added.

His co-star Anushka claimed that the movie explores a very different space.

"While I’ve played characters with various traits — carefree, impulsive, or harsh decisions — this story is about the afterlife. It delves into what happens to a soul after death, a mysterious space we often wonder about. We know souls transition from one body to another, but what happens in between? That’s what this film explores," Anushka said.

The 'Maharani' actress added, “It’s about the feelings of a soul watching loved ones but unable to act. There’s a beautiful line where a character says, “A soul can do anything — just not come back to life.” We all crave that freedom to be spirits, but ultimately, we realize we’re free from this world, yet there’s nothing else. The film highlights the importance of friendship — how happiness is shared and how we hold onto those bonds, even in loss. Despite its humorous tone, it’s a film that can leave you heavy-hearted.’

The director revealed that “Momo Deal” touches on a raw nerve of friendship."

“It is a fresh, light-hearted take on an otherwise grim subject. I wanted to explore how we process loss and how far we are willing to go for the people we love, even after they are gone," Jindal concluded.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, and Henry Nicholls scored centuries to help New Zealand pile misery on listless Zimbabwe on the second day of the second Test at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday. Photo credit: BLACKCAPS/X

2nd Test: Ravindra, Conway and Nicholls centuries help New Zealand pile misery on listless Zimbabwe

Himani Shivpuri reveals 'Raksha Bandhan has always held a sacred place in my heart'

Himani Shivpuri reveals 'Raksha Bandhan has always held a sacred place in my heart'

Dipika Kakar thanks her supporter for 'being the reason of my smile so many time'

Dipika Kakar thanks her supporter for 'being the reason of my smile so many time'

Uttarakhand cloudburst: BRO working overtime to reconnect Rishikesh-Gangotri road

Uttarakhand cloudburst: BRO working overtime to reconnect Rishikesh-Gangotri road

India outclass Turkmenistan with 7-0 thrashing in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Thailand 2026 Qualifiers at the Thuwunna Stadium, in Yangon, Myanmar, on Friday.

U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: India outclass Turkmenistan with 7-0 thrashing

India negotiating trade pacts with several nations, including US: Piyush Goyal

India negotiating trade pacts with several nations, including US: Piyush Goyal

Gurnam Singh Charuni backs PM Modi’s pro-farmer stand, slams US tariff decision

Gurnam Singh Charuni backs PM Modi’s pro-farmer stand, slams US tariff decision

Bangladesh: BNP accuses Jamaat of erasing Liberation War memories (File image)

Bangladesh: BNP accuses Jamaat of erasing Liberation War memories

Pakistan: Rights body raises alarm over internet, mobile services blackout in Balochistan (File image)

Pakistan: Rights body raises alarm over internet, mobile services blackout in Balochistan

Awami League recalls 'Black Day', slams Yunus govt for seizing power in Bangladesh (File image)

Awami League recalls 'Black Day', slams Yunus govt for seizing power in Bangladesh