October 04, 2026 5:12 PM हिंदी

After Salman Khan, Neha Dhupia, Neetu Kapoor reacts to paparazzi’s habit of clicking celebs' backside pictures

Neetu Kapoor reacts sarcastically to paparazzis’ obsessions for clicking images of back side

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’, sarcastically spoke about the paparazzi’s obsession with capturing the back of the actress.

On Sunday, the actress was spotted in the city. As she stepped out of an establishment, and walked towards her car, she was asked for a picture of her back by the paparazzi stationed at the venue. She turned around, and told the paparazzi, “Apko ya bada accha lagta hai na, ‘back’”?

The paparazzi replied in negative as the actress sat in her car, and closed the door. Neetu Kapoor is not the first person from the industry to speak about the paparazzi’s unhealthy obsession of clicking the pictures of the actresses’ back.

Earlier, actress Neha Dhupia called out paparazzi for taking inappropriate “back shots” of actresses, saying the practice is disrespectful and needs to stop. At a Mumbai awards event, she confronted photographers, and said, “Yeh badtameezi se backshot kaun leta hai tum logon mein se? Band karo. (Who is taking these disrespectful back shots? Stop it)”.

She added that she was not asking only for herself, but for all women, saying celebrities had repeatedly asked photographers to stop and were “tired of saying it again and again”.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also strongly supported Neha Dhupia’s stand. On ‘Bigg Boss 20’, he specifically mentioned Neha while criticizing paparazzi for taking intrusive photos of actresses from behind. He said Neha had “fought against it” and urged women who dislike such photos to stand up for themselves.

His blunt message was essentially, if a paparazzo does it despite being told to stop, turn around and slap him. He called the practice “disgusting” and questioned the mentality of photographers who do it.

--IANS

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