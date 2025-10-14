Neetu Kapoor marks 48 years of 'Doosara Aadmi' with late husband Rishi Kapoor

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Beloved B-town couple, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, have been paired on screen multiple times in several hits, and one of the films in which the two graced the screen together was the 1977 outing, "Doosara Aadmi".

Re-sharing the romantic track titled "Jaan Meri Rooth Gayi" from the Ramesh Talwar directorial, on the Stories section of her Instagram, Neetu wrote, "48 years of Doosara Aadmi (sic)".

Her Instagram Stories also included another song, "Nazron Se Kah Do" from "Doosara Aadmi".

For the unversed, Rishi and Neetu first met back in 1974 on the sets of the film "Zehreela Insaan". Their relationship, which started as just colleagues, soon transformed into love. After dating for some time, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in 1980. The couple welcomed a girl, Riddhima in 1980, followed by a boy, Ranbir in 1982.

Aside from "Doosara Aadmi", Neetu and Rishi have been a part of other projects together, such as "Rafoo Chakkar", "Besharam", "Kabhi Kabhie", "Zinda Dil", "Amar Akbar and Anthony", "Anjane Mein", "Dhan Daulat", "Khel Khel Mein", and "Do Dooni Chaar", to name just a few.

Unfortunately, Rishi passed away on 30th April 2020 after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was 76 at the time.

On October 1, Neetu marked the seventh death anniversary of her mother-in-law, Krishna Raj Kapoor.

She dropped a throwback picture with her late mother-in-law on her Insta Stories, revealing that she misses her “everyday.”

The image featured the two Kapoor bahus smiling at the camera.

"Miss you everyday mom,” Neetu captioned the post.

Krishna Raj Kapoor, the wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, left for a heavenly abode in 2018 due to cardiac arrest at the age of 87.

Raj Kapoor got hitched to Krishna Malhotra in May 1946, and the couple was blessed with five children - three sons, Randhir, Rishi, and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu and Rima.

