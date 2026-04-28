Neetu Chandra says she's glad she doesn't come from privileged family in Bollywood: Have nothing to lose

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actress Neetu Chandra recently shared her perspective on the forever ongoing debate over nepotism and the concept of privilege and non-privileged backgrounds of actors.

The actress, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, opened up sharing a refreshing and honest perspective on it all.

She stated that she considers herself lucky to not belong to any privilege or Bollywood family, saying that that way she has nothing to lose or any pressure of carrying forward a legacy.

“I feel it’s a good thing that I come from a non-privileged, non-filmy background. I will tell you why, I don’t have a legacy to carry forward. I don’t have anything to lose.”

She added, “Let’s be honest, nepotism will always exist. It’s just like how a doctor would want their child to become a doctor. It’s the same in Bollywood and every industry.”

“There is a big difference between being privileged and non-privileged, having a film background or coming from a non-filmy background. I come from a non-filmy background and not from a privileged class. That’s why I have to fight every single time. And honestly, everyone has to go through their own struggles.”

The actress further said, “It’s not like I have done something extraordinary, but if you can handle things mentally, that itself is a big achievement. I personally feel that no matter where you come from, when you stand between ‘action’ and ‘cut’, it’s all about your performance, whether you are from a privileged group or not, whether you belong to a film family or not.”

She concluded, “Whatever I am getting today is a blessing. I didn’t come from anywhere, and today I am sitting here in front of you. This fighting spirit will stay with me for life, and I love it. Thank you, Bollywood, for recognizing me. I will always be a part of this industry.”

Talking about Neetu Chandra, the actress is known for films like Garam Masala, Traffic Signal and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! amongst others. She is now all set to share screen space with Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming movie Khalnayak 2.

–IANS

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