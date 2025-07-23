July 23, 2025 9:01 PM हिंदी

Neeru Bajwa reveals why she gave her nod to ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Neeru Bajwa, who predominantly works in Punjabi cinema, and is gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood film ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, feels proud to represent her Punjabi roots on a bigger scale in the film.

The actress features in a cameo appearance reportedly as the wife of Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in the film, and shared that she said yes to the project without any hesitation and purely out of her love for the land of Punjab.

Talking about the same, she said in a statement, “I'm thrilled to be a part of Son of Sardaar 2, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and written by Jagdeep Singh Sidhu, both talented filmmakers I’ve had the privilege to work with in some of my biggest Punjabi blockbusters. When I got to know they had a cameo in the film, I said yes without hesitation to support my fellow Punjabis who are making their mark with national audiences with this film”.

She further mentioned, “I did this special cameo purely for my love for them and my respect for Ajay Devgn ji in bringing an entertaining punjabi style comedy and full of life, masti to Indian audiences worldwide! As someone who’s championed and been a part of Punjabi cinema since the start of my career, this is such a joy to see Punjabi talent and content entertain national audiences all over the world”, she added.

As a proud Punjabi herself, Neeru has consistently demonstrated her love and respect for her cultural roots through her work for the past 20 years and more and her involvement in Son of Sardaar 2 showcases her commitment to this. The film, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and penned by Jagdeep Singh Sidhu, is set to release on August 1, 2025.

