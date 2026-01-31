Neeru Bajwa celebrates '6 years of magic, miracles, & mighty hearts' on her twins' birthday

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Punjabi sensation Neeru Bajwa commemorated 6 years of magic, miracles, and mighty hearts as her twin girls Aakira and Aaliya turned another year older.

Marking the special day, the 'Jatt & Juliet' actress organized a unicorn-themed birthday bash for her girls. From unicorn-themed decor to an appetizing cake, the kids seemed to have a blast during their special day.

Calling her twin girls 'little warrior princess', she wrote on the photo-sharing app, "6 years of magic, miracles, and mighty hearts (Sparkles emoji) Born early, fought hard, and still the bravest little warrior princesses I know (Crown emoji) (sic)."

Neeru further gave a shout-out to all the incredible females surrounding her kids - from her mother to her mother-in-law, to her sisters, and her sister-in-laws.

She pointed out that only strong women are able to raise strong girls.

"Celebrating my twins today and every incredible woman who surrounds them with love: my sisters, sister-in-law, niece, mom, and mother-in-law. Strong women raise strong girls (Bicep and pink heart emoji) And my nephew our prince Veer , so happy you were here (Red heart emoji)", Neeru went on to add.

For the unaware, Neeru tied the knot with Harry Singh Jawandha on 8 February 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, in August 2015. In 2020, they once again embraced parenthood with twin girls.

The 'Sardaar Ji' actress is known to share various glimpses from her daily life on social media.

Recently, she confessed that she is in a “complicated” situationship with her push-ups, but she is working on making things better.

She took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a fun transformation reel that opened with her jumping onto her bed, before cutting to her at the gym, powering through some knee push-ups.

“Currently in a situationship with push ups…It’s complicated but we’re working on it,” Neeru captioned the post.

--IANS

pm/