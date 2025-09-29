Neelam Kothari shares her cherished memories with hubby Samir Soni on his birthday

September 29, 2025 10:58 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Former actress and jewelry designer Neelam Kothari took a walk down memory lane as she celebrated her husband Samir Soni’s birthday.

Marking the special occasion, Neelam shared a heartfelt post filled with cherished memories from their journey together, expressing love and gratitude for the bond they’ve built over the years. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Hum Saath - Saath Hain' actress shared a couple of her photos with Samir and captioned them as, “Happy birthday @samirsoni123.” In the first image, the couple is seen striking a pose together along with their daughter. The actor wrapped his arms around Neelam while posing.

The next photo featured the couple smiling as they posed for a happy click. The third one showed Neelam and Samir sitting against a snow-capped mountain landscape, posing during one of their vacations.

For the unversed, Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni’s journey to love was nothing short of a movie script. Before finding each other, both had their share of ups and downs in relationships. Samir was earlier married to model Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar in the late 1990s, but their marriage ended just six months later.

Around the same time, Neelam married industrialist Rishi Sethia in November 2000. However, their union too ended in divorce a few years later due to irreconcilable differences. Eventually, fate brought Neelam and Samir together, and the two discovered lasting love in each other after overcoming past heartbreaks.

After a short courtship, Neelam tied the knot with Samir in 2011. Two years later, in 2013, the couple embraced parenthood by adopting their daughter, Ahana.

On the professional front, Neelam was last seen in Netflix’s reality series “Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.” The latest season explored a “Delhi vs Mumbai” dynamic, featuring Delhi socialites Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla alongside Mumbai’s Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam herself.

--IANS

ps/

