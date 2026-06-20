Need to empower MSMEs to become drivers of innovation, exports: Minister

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are central to achieving inclusive and sustainable economic development, according to Jitan Ram Manjhi, Minister of MSME.

The challenges facing enterprises today, whether related to financing, technology adoption, sustainability or market access, require collaborative solutions, he noted.

“BRICS countries possess immense strengths and complementary capabilities. Through continued dialogue and cooperation, we can build a robust framework that empowers MSMEs to become drivers of innovation, exports and employment," said the minister at the inaugural ‘BRICS MSME Forum 2026’ in Agra.

The event brought together government representatives, policymakers, industry leaders, and private-sector stakeholders from BRICS Member and Partner Countries to deliberate on strengthening MSME ecosystems, fostering sustainability, and enhancing global competitiveness.

The minister reaffirmed India's commitment to fostering stronger economic partnerships and facilitating knowledge-sharing among BRICS member countries.

Bhupendra Chaudhary, State Minister for MSME, said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing economic regions with MSMEs playing a transformative role in employment generation and grassroots development.

“Our focus remains on creating an enabling ecosystem through infrastructure development, policy support, skill enhancement and digital empowerment. The exchange of global best practices through platforms such as the BRICS MSME Forum will further strengthen these efforts," he said.

Bharat Khera, Secretary, Ministry of MSME, said MSMEs are not merely economic units; they are engines of innovation, employment, entrepreneurship and regional development.

“As BRICS economies continue to expand their global influence, there is immense potential for collaboration in areas such as technology adoption, sustainable manufacturing, digital transformation, skilling, and market access. Through stronger partnerships and knowledge-sharing, we can build MSME ecosystems that are resilient, competitive and globally connected,” Khera noted.

The Forum followed the third ‘BRICS SME Working Group Meeting’. It marked a significant milestone in advancing economic cooperation among BRICS nations through a dedicated focus on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises — the backbone of economic growth, innovation, and employment generation.

--IANS

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