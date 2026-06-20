June 20, 2026 11:40 AM हिंदी

Need to empower MSMEs to become drivers of innovation, exports: Minister

Need to empower MSMEs to become drivers of innovation, exports: Minister

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are central to achieving inclusive and sustainable economic development, according to Jitan Ram Manjhi, Minister of MSME.

The challenges facing enterprises today, whether related to financing, technology adoption, sustainability or market access, require collaborative solutions, he noted.

“BRICS countries possess immense strengths and complementary capabilities. Through continued dialogue and cooperation, we can build a robust framework that empowers MSMEs to become drivers of innovation, exports and employment," said the minister at the inaugural ‘BRICS MSME Forum 2026’ in Agra.

The event brought together government representatives, policymakers, industry leaders, and private-sector stakeholders from BRICS Member and Partner Countries to deliberate on strengthening MSME ecosystems, fostering sustainability, and enhancing global competitiveness.

The minister reaffirmed India's commitment to fostering stronger economic partnerships and facilitating knowledge-sharing among BRICS member countries.

Bhupendra Chaudhary, State Minister for MSME, said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing economic regions with MSMEs playing a transformative role in employment generation and grassroots development.

“Our focus remains on creating an enabling ecosystem through infrastructure development, policy support, skill enhancement and digital empowerment. The exchange of global best practices through platforms such as the BRICS MSME Forum will further strengthen these efforts," he said.

Bharat Khera, Secretary, Ministry of MSME, said MSMEs are not merely economic units; they are engines of innovation, employment, entrepreneurship and regional development.

“As BRICS economies continue to expand their global influence, there is immense potential for collaboration in areas such as technology adoption, sustainable manufacturing, digital transformation, skilling, and market access. Through stronger partnerships and knowledge-sharing, we can build MSME ecosystems that are resilient, competitive and globally connected,” Khera noted.

The Forum followed the third ‘BRICS SME Working Group Meeting’. It marked a significant milestone in advancing economic cooperation among BRICS nations through a dedicated focus on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises — the backbone of economic growth, innovation, and employment generation.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Paul Blackthorne relive ‘Lagaan’ days with dialogue rehearsals after 25 years

Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Paul Blackthorne relive ‘Lagaan’ days with dialogue rehearsals after 25 years

FII shift marks notable improvement in overseas investor sentiment

FII shift marks notable improvement in overseas investor sentiment

Mouni Roy celebrates her love for sarees with elegant traditional look

Mouni Roy celebrates her love for sarees with elegant traditional look

Sanam Shetty: What is stopping the makers to mention the lead heroine's name on the poster? (Photo: Mamitha Baiju/X)

Sanam Shetty: What is stopping the makers to mention the lead heroine's name on the poster?

Madhoo revealed how being rejected from her first audition changed her

Madhoo reveals how her role went to Kimi Katkar

FIFA WC: 10-man Paraguay knockout Turkey by 1-0 (Credit: X/@Albiroja)

FIFA WC: 10-man Paraguay knockout Turkey by 1-0

Need to build trust, resilience and security across internet ecosystem: IT Secretary

Need to build trust, resilience and security across internet ecosystem: IT Secretary

Gopichand-starrer Bharta Varsha's first single 'Veera Jayadheera' released (Photo Credit: Srinivasaa Silver Screen/X)

Gopichand-starrer Bharta Varsha's first single 'Veera Jayadheera' released

Smriti Irani wishes President Droupadi Murmu on birthday, calls her journey 'extraordinary'

Smriti Irani wishes President Droupadi Murmu on birthday, calls her journey 'extraordinary'

Namrata Shirodkar gives a glimpse of the ‘most beautiful guest’ that walked into her Hyderabad home

Namrata Shirodkar gives a glimpse of the ‘most beautiful guest’ that walked into her Hyderabad home