October 14, 2025 6:57 PM हिंदी

Need to change mindset, explore arbitration: Law and Justice Ministry official

Need to change mindset, explore arbitration: Law and Justice Ministry official

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Secretary (Legislative Department), Ministry of Law and Justice, Rajiv Mani, called for a change in the philosophy, approach and mindset of people to explore other modes of dispute resolution such as arbitration, an official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the first batch of the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) Certified Arbitration Programme (ICAP), Mani emphasised the importance of arbitration as a mode of dispute resolution, apart from traditional court litigation.

He referred to the lesser-known facts about arbitration being preferred by the Constitution makers in certain matters during the transitional period of Indian constitutional history.

The valedictory session of the first batch concluded on October 12 at the IICA Campus, Manesar. The event was organised by the Centre of Excellence in Alternative Dispute Resolution (CEADR) of the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The programme aimed at creating a pool of the next generation of global arbitration professionals.

Earlier, P.K. Malhotra, former law secretary, in his address, acknowledged the competence and immense potential of the arbitration professionals in India; however, he raised concerns over the lack of a supporting ecosystem.

He also emphasised the importance of the establishment of the Arbitration Council of India with such changes as may be necessary for its effective functioning.

The two-day Campus Immersion and Valedictory Session were inaugurated by Justice Hemant Gupta, Chairperson, IIAC, on October 11.

Delivering his Keynote Address, Justice Gupta commended the efforts of IICA in contributing to the strengthening of the arbitration ecosystem in India.

Moreover, in light of India’s economic growth, Justice Gupta emphasised the need to create a robust alternative dispute resolution system to foster investor confidence.

He also stressed the need for institutional arbitration for ensuring structured and efficacious conduct of arbitral proceedings in India.

Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, Director-General & CEO, IICA, informed about various studies conducted in arbitration and highlighted the need to standardise the arbitration landscape through institutional arbitration in India.

He also discussed issues relating to the enforceability of arbitral awards, along with ways to mitigate such issues.

--IANS

rch/dan

LATEST NEWS

Women's World Cup: Skipper Athapaththu and Nilakshika’s fifties guide Sri Lanka to 258/6 v NZ (Credit: ICC/X)

Women's World Cup: Skipper Athapaththu and Nilakshika’s fifties guide Sri Lanka to 258/6 v NZ

ISSF World C’ship Shotgun: Focus shifts to trap events as India look to renew medal hunt (Credit: NRAI)

ISSF World C’ship Shotgun: Focus shifts to trap events as India look to renew medal hunt

Bihar polls: BJP’s candidate list reflects caste and gender balance

Bihar polls: BJP’s candidate list reflects caste and gender balance

Govt will support initiative to make Andaman next major hub for global internet data

Govt will support initiative to make Andaman next major hub for global internet data

Rs 1.6 lakh approved per family for reconstruction of 36,703 houses damaged in Punjab floods: Union Minister Chouhan

Rs 1.6 lakh approved per family for reconstruction of 36,703 houses damaged in Punjab floods: Union Minister Chouhan

Keanu Reeves lauds Alexandra Grant for doing 'wonderful' job of addressing marriage rumours

Keanu Reeves lauds Alexandra Grant for doing 'wonderful' job of addressing marriage rumours

Govt joins Zomato to create 2.5 lakh job opportunities annually via NCS portal

Govt joins Zomato to create 2.5 lakh job opportunities annually via NCS portal

‘It’s not in my hands, my job is to prepare and play’: Shami on Australia series snub

‘It’s not in my hands, my job is to prepare and play’: Shami on Australia series snub

The never-ending cycle of terrorism in Pakistan (IANS Analysis)

The never-ending cycle of terrorism in Pakistan (IANS Analysis)

Boosting health literacy, self-care in youth may help prevent early onset of NCDs: Experts

Boosting health literacy, self-care in youth may help prevent early onset of NCDs in India: Experts