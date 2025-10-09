Nearly 1 bn people in low-and middle-income countries living with avoidable vision loss: Report

October 09, 2025 7:11 PM हिंदी

Nearly 1 bn people in low-and middle-income countries living with avoidable sight loss: Report

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Nearly 1 billion people in low-and middle-income countries are living with avoidable vision loss, according to a new report on World Sight Day on Thursday.

The report by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) showed that most of this can be solved with some of the cheapest interventions: cataract surgery and glasses. IAPB works closely with the United Nations to work for eye care.

The report, launched during the UN General Assembly, showed how India can benefit from prioritising eye health, urging everyone to love their eyes by getting an eye test.

It noted that around 70 crore people in India are living with preventable sight loss, which affects employment, education, income and caregiving responsibilities.

It suggested six simple, cost-effective priorities to prevent sight loss, which include early detection; providing reading glasses on the spot; capacity building in the eye health workforce, coupled with surgical productivity and removal of barriers such as costs, easy access, and social stigma associated with glasses.

These could unlock Rs 3.6 lakh crore for the Indian economy every year, with a Rs 16 return for every Rs 1 invested, the report said, while urging nationally coordinated efforts along with the execution of eye health campaigns across the length and breadth of the country.

“India is the first nation to launch the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCB&VI) policy. It is 100 per cent centrally sponsored and a strong example of eye health for all. More than 98 lakh cataract surgeries were performed in the fiscal year 2024-25 under the NPCB&VI in 2024-25, which is the highest in the last five years,” Peter Holland, CEO, IAPB, told IANS.

“Such policies help to build a strong foundation towards positive eye health for every Indian, creating real socio-economic impact that helps to shape the economy of India,” he added.

Holland recommended early detection of eye health issues in schools with good follow-up, including near vision glasses to further prevent avoidable sight loss.

The expert also suggested innovative technologies such as mobile eye clinics, tele-consultations, tele-optometry, and preventive screenings for eye health.

“Start-ups, large organisations, government, as well as social institutions need to come forward to ensure widespread access to meet the eye health needs of remote India,” Holland told IANS.

