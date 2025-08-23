August 23, 2025 8:52 AM हिंदी

NDA launches statewide Assembly conference in Bihar ahead of 2025 polls

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) With Bihar's Assembly elections drawing closer, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has launched a massive grassroots outreach campaign starting Saturday.

The month-long initiative, titled the 'NDA Assembly Conference', will run until September 24 and aims to strengthen the alliance’s organisational presence across all 243 Assembly constituencies of the state.

The conferences will take place in seven phases, covering around 14 constituencies each day, and are designed to boost coordination and morale among party workers at the constituency level.

A total of 14 teams comprising senior leaders from the NDA’s key constituent parties, primarily JD(U) and the BJP, have been formed to lead the campaign.

Each team will consist of seven members and will be led by prominent political figures such as Sanjay Kumar Jha, Ashok Chaudhary, Vijay Chaudhary, Umesh Kushwaha, Shravan Kumar, Samrat Chaudhary, Nityanand Rai, and Ravi Shankar Prasad. Seven teams will be headed by JD(U) leaders while the remaining seven will be led by BJP representatives.

The strategy marks a significant escalation in the NDA’s poll preparations, as the alliance attempts to galvanise its cadre ahead of a high-stakes electoral battle.

Insiders suggest that the NDA is eyeing a target of 225 seats in the upcoming elections. This extensive programme is part of the alliance’s broader strategy to mobilise party workers, build grassroots momentum, and ensure strong coordination across different organisational levels.

A JD(U) spokesperson indicated that while earlier meetings were held at the district level, the focus has now shifted to Assembly constituencies to deepen local-level engagement. The leadership believes that workers are the backbone of the party, and energising them will be key to electoral success.

The NDA’s move comes at a time when the Opposition remains fragmented, sending a clear message of unity and purpose from the ruling alliance. The emphasis on joint participation from all NDA constituents, and the recurring slogan of bringing Nitish Kumar back as Chief Minister, reinforces the alliance’s intention to present a united front as the election countdown begins.

--IANS

rs/rad





