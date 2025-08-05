NCERT map shows parts of Rajasthan under Maratha rule, former royal families and BJP leaders protest historical distortion

Jaipur, Aug 5 (IANS) A fresh controversy has erupted in Rajasthan over a Class 8 social science textbook published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which shows key regions of the state -- including Jaisalmer, Mewar and Bundi -- as part of the Maratha Empire.

The move has drawn strong opposition from former royal families and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who allege that this is a gross misrepresentation of history.

The map in question portrays the Maratha Empire stretching from Kolhapur to Cuttack, extending north to Peshawar, and incorporating regions of Punjab and large parts of Rajasthan, including Jaisalmer, Mewar, and Bundi.

Critics argue that no historical evidence exists to support the claim of Maratha dominance, taxation, or administrative control over these princely states.

Leading the protest is Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, BJP MLA and a member of the Mewar royal family, along with his wife Mahima Kumari, BJP MP from Rajsamand.

"First misrepresented as under British, now as under Marathas -- who is going to educate the educationists in NCERT?! Are they capable of presenting the factual history of India -- seriously doubt it," said Mahimaand Vishvaraj.

They are joined by Chaitanyaraj Singh Bhati of the former Jaisalmer Royal family, Brigadier (Retired) Bhupesh Singh Hada of the Bundi royal family, and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh of the Alwar royal family.

In a sharp statement, Chaitanyaraj Singh Bhati said, "This kind of unverified and baseless information not only undermines the credibility of institutions like NCERT, but also wounds our glorious heritage and public sentiments. It appears to be a deliberate attempt to distort the history and tarnish the legacy of our ancestors. No credible historical source mentions Maratha rule, invasion, or taxation in Jaisalmer."

Brigadier (retired) Bhupesh Singh Hada echoed the same sentiment in a social media post dated July 28, saying: "We were never under the control of Marathas. Do not hurt our self-respect with fabricated stories."

Bhanwar Jitendra Singh emphasised that history must be rooted in verified facts, not dictated by regional or political biases.

"In the 18th century, Rajasthan's princely states -- including Marwar, Mewar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Jaisalmer, and Alwar -- maintained their independence and autonomy. Historical records show Maratha activity in Rajasthan was limited to raids, not rule. To suggest otherwise is to distort the truth and devalue the bravery and sovereignty of our forefathers."

The experts argue that such factual inaccuracies are not mere academic errors but raise serious concerns about intentional misrepresentation of Indian history in school curricula.

They are calling for urgent correction, demanding that NCERT uphold the accuracy and sanctity of India's historical narrative.

As the debate intensifies, historians and educators alike are being urged to re-evaluate the content of textbooks and ensure that regional pride, historical accuracy, and national integrity are preserved in academic discourse, sources said.

